ShipHawk Acquires a Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Expands Its Solution

ShipHawk, the leading provider of advanced warehouse and fulfillment solutions, has announced today the acquisition of Acuity Global and its WMS solution SuiteWM. Under its new name, ShipHawk WMS, this highly configurable solution embraces best-in-class practices of the tier 1 WMS providers designed to address the needs of scaling companies.
ShipHawk is focused on automating and improving the world behind the buy buttonTM, giving companies access to the same tools and efficiencies used by the eCommerce giants. ShipHawk WMS synchronizes the execution, visibility and management of inventory and staffing across warehouse and distribution operations. ShipHawk WMS, and the team behind it, bring decades of hands-on experience with supply chain solutions and technologies including warehouse, transportation and workforce management. As part of the acquisition, Ron Riggin, the CEO and founder of Acuity Global, joined ShipHawk as CTO. He brings over 30 years of experience building visionary supply chain solutions for some of the most recognizable companies in the world.
"Companies today must deliver on the buyer expectations set by the massive retail giants but with a fraction of the resources," said Jeremy Bodenhamer, CEO of ShipHawk. "Our mission is to give those companies the power to control their operations. That's why we're excited to announce ShipHawk WMS. It gives companies the ability to truly scale with speed and accuracy. We look forward to continuing to solve challenges that companies face in a complex and ever-changing supply chain."
ShipHawk WMS goes beyond traditional solutions, providing the ability to achieve measurable efficiency gains, increase inventory accuracy, reduce costs and improve both employee retention and customer satisfaction.
By incorporating best-in-class WMS with ShipHawk's advanced fulfillment solutions, companies now have access to a full-featured solution that can dramatically improve the processes behind the buy button™, from warehouse operations to shipping outcomes," said Ron Riggin.
To learn more about ShipHawk, please visit www.shiphawk.com
About ShipHawk
Headquartered in Santa Barbara, Calif., ShipHawk focuses on automating and improving the world behind the buy button™ and giving businesses access to the same tools and efficiencies used by the largest companies in the world. ShipHawk works with high-volume retail, wholesale, and eCommerce companies using an ERP. ShipHawk delivers much more than warehouse and fulfillment solutions. We deliver skilled industry expertise to dramatically improve your operations and outcomes. We do this by understanding your business and offering practical automation and efficiencies that can save time, decrease costs and improve labor complexities. To learn more about ShipHawk, please visit www.shiphawk.com.
Media Contact: Claire Eastburn at pr@shiphawk.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.