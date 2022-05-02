Gold House Honors 2022's Most Impactful Asians & Pacific Islanders in A100 List and Announces First-Ever Gold Gala

LOS ANGELES - May 2, 2022 - (

Gold House, the leading Asian and Pacific Islander (API) changemaker community that unites, invests in, and promotes API creative and companies, commences API Heritage Month with its 2022 A100 List, the definitive honor recognizing the year's 100 most impactful APIs.

Honorees will be celebrated at the Gold Gala on May 21, the largest gathering of API cultural leaders in history, in collaboration with Meta and Procter & Gamble. The historic fete continues Gold House's long-standing partnership with Meta, empowering APIs through inclusive programming. The List supports P&G's new campaign launching May 4 to encourage the proper pronunciation of API names, and accessible COVID-19 vaccine resources from We Can Do This.

This year's theme — "New Gold Age" — celebrates transformative API excellence.

"Though the news cycle may have moved on, challenges facing the API community remain. It's vitally important that we continue to reclaim our narrative by honoring the achievements of those of us making a positive impact on our world today," says A100 judge Daniel Dae Kim.

Honorees are selected across five industry categories by multicultural icons and nonprofits. Special recognition is given to those demonstrating the greatest impact in each category:

Mayors Michelle Wu , Aftab Pureval , Bruce Harrell

, , Actor-writer Simu Liu

ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia

Olympian Chloe Kim

Doordash CEO Tony Xu

Three Legends are honored for their lifelong dedication to advancing API excellence:

Dwayne Johnson

Michelle Yeoh

Mindy Kaling

"Our differences are our greatest strengths, and recognizing representation in entertainment and amplifying the voices and contributions of our AAPI community is of the highest importance," explains Dwayne Johnson.

"I could not be more proud of my Black and Samoan heritage," he continues, "and one of my greatest passions in life is enriching my daughters' lives with our people's history so they also understand the importance of our great ancestry and its meaning. Both cultures represent love, respect and power that ignites the universal feeling of family, our mana, and nodding to those who paved the road before us so that the 'rough places are made plain' and we can pursue our dreams today. Let us embrace, celebrate and illuminate the Asian American and Pacific Islanders, and all people of color, who contribute to making this country great today and every day."

Payal Kadakia adds, "Everyone's identity is like a rope that's braided together. When our separate strands are woven into one, we become far more beautifully complex and stronger, with the strands reinforcing one another—strength in unity."

To shift perceptions of belonging, Gold House and P&G are celebrating authentic API diversity through the proper pronunciation of Honorees' names. Their partnership supports P&G's campaign to empower APIs to embrace their chosen identity and encourage others to learn correct API name pronunciation as a first step to belonging.

Additional Gala partners include Hennessy, Hotel Indigo, and Panda Restaurant Group.

Visit goldhouse.org/a100 for all Honorees and Judges.

