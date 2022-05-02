How to Turn a Trending Topic Into a Press Release Campaign

NEW YORK - May 2, 2022 - (

For companies of all sizes and industries, staying up-to-date with the latest news in the marketplace is foundational in capitalizing on opportunities.

Brands that leverage press release distribution, in particular, have a leg up on the competition as they can develop and distribute messaging directly to their audience and relevant media publications.

"Newsworthy press releases are a powerful marketing vehicle brands can use to showcase their expertise and knowledge of trending topics with their target audience," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire.

While the value of turning a trending topic into a press release campaign is clear, the question remains.

How do you turn a trending topic into a press release campaign?

As an industry leader in press release distribution services, Newswire shares some helpful tips brands can use to maximize their exposure on the heels of a newsworthy topic.

Pay attention - Being in the "know" is imperative for companies that want to leverage trending topics to their advantage. Doing so requires a brand to track the news through monitoring. Google Alerts or our Media Watch services are viable resources brands can lean on to stay on top of the current news in their respective industries. Brands that pay attention and act quickly when news breaks have the potential to generate a buzz and position themselves as thought leaders in the space.

- Being in the "know" is imperative for companies that want to leverage trending topics to their advantage. Doing so requires a brand to track the news through monitoring. Google Alerts or our Media Watch services are viable resources brands can lean on to stay on top of the current news in their respective industries. Brands that pay attention and act quickly when news breaks have the potential to generate a buzz and position themselves as thought leaders in the space. Check for relevancy - There's a saying that reads, "If everything is bold, nothing is bold." The same applies to the news. Not every trending topic is going to align with a brand. That's why it's important for companies to pay attention to relevancy. When doing this "gut check" of sorts, the trending topic should in some way, shape, or form, add value to a company. But, how? Here are some reasons a trending topic can be relevant to a business: A product/service relates to the story A brand has covered a similar topic in the past A team member is knowledgeable about the topic

- There's a saying that reads, "If everything is bold, nothing is bold." The same applies to the news. Not every trending topic is going to align with a brand. That's why it's important for companies to pay attention to relevancy. When doing this "gut check" of sorts, the trending topic should in some way, shape, or form, add value to a company. But, how? Here are some reasons a trending topic can be relevant to a business: Act fast - As we know, the news cycle never stops and this means a trending topic can lose its luster fast. That's why it's important for brands to strike while the iron is hot. Once a relevant trending topic is identified, brands need to develop and organize their ideas to craft a newsworthy press release. While speed is important, brands also need to slow down and make sure they have all the facts and information before distributing a press release with their name attached to it. Move quickly, but pay attention to details big and small.

"There are always opportunities for brands to leave their mark on a trending topic," added Terenzio. "Collecting their thoughts and opinions and crafting a strategic press release can lead to earned media mentions that expand reach, increase brand awareness and strengthen credibility."

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping small and midsize businesses craft newsworthy content, deliver strategic media pitches, earn media mentions, grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire is a technology company that delivers press release distribution and press release campaigns by leveraging earned media outreach, SEO traffic and email marketing through campaign automation to help businesses land impactful media coverage, drive website traffic, generate leads and grow brand awareness. Through its industry-leading technology and its commitment to customer satisfaction, Newswire provides true value for businesses at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.

To learn more about press release distribution or the Media Advantage Plan, visit Newswire.com or check out why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction in our industry for four years in a row.

