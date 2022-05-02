Mutiny Island Vodka Awarded Gold Medal at 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Mutiny Island Vodka Logo
Circular emblem of breadfruit above the logo titled MUTINY ISLAND VODKA
"We brought home the gold!" exclaimed Todd Manley, Co-Founder of Mutiny Island Vodka, the world's first vodka distilled from breadfruit. Mutiny Island Vodka was awarded a Gold Medal for the Vodka Class in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for 2022. The Gold level medal recognizes "exceptional spirits that…set the standard for their categories."
The SFWSC takes place annually and is one of the world's most prestigious spirits competitions. With more than 3,500 entries in the vodka class, Mutiny Island Vodka, handcrafted at Sion Farm Distillery on the island of St. Croix, USVI, from two pure ingredients, breadfruit and Caribbean rainwater, proved to be of top quality amongst established spirits industry experts.
In a blind taste test by more than 30 judges, Mutiny Island Vodka impressed with notes of island flora and a luxuriously silky smooth mouth-feel.
"Breadfruit, with its rich history and legacy, provided us with a type of vodka we knew would be true to the island," said Todd Manley, Founder. "Hand-crafted Mutiny Island Vodka retains the character of the island and the breadfruit from which it is distilled."
Mutiny Island Vodka has made a commitment to sustainability and the environment with its relationship with the Trees That Feed Foundation. The foundation's efforts focus on incentivizing the planting of breadfruit trees to feed people, create jobs, and benefit the environment.
Mutiny Island Vodka is now available in 14 states in the continental U.S., 15 Caribbean islands, featured in American Airline lounges, and by NRP Applebee's. It is also available to order online. On St. Croix, one can also stop by Sion Farm Distillery, where personal tours of the distillery are available with food, Mutiny Island Vodka tastings, and cocktails.
About Mutiny Island Vodka
Mutiny Island Vodka, the world's first island-produced vodka, is distilled and bottled by Sion Farm Distillery in St. Croix, USVI. For more information, please reach out to the Mutiny Island Vodka/Sion Farm Distillery team at 340-690-9322.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.