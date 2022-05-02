Mutiny Island Vodka Awarded Gold Medal at 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition



Mutiny Island Vodka Logo

Circular emblem of breadfruit above the logo titled MUTINY ISLAND VODKA





SAINT CROIX, Virgin Islands (U.S.) - May 2, 2022 - (

)

"We brought home the gold!" exclaimed Todd Manley, Co-Founder of Mutiny Island Vodka, the world's first vodka distilled from breadfruit. Mutiny Island Vodka was awarded a Gold Medal for the Vodka Class in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for 2022. The Gold level medal recognizes "exceptional spirits that…set the standard for their categories."

The SFWSC takes place annually and is one of the world's most prestigious spirits competitions. With more than 3,500 entries in the vodka class, Mutiny Island Vodka, handcrafted at Sion Farm Distillery on the island of St. Croix, USVI, from two pure ingredients, breadfruit and Caribbean rainwater, proved to be of top quality amongst established spirits industry experts.

In a blind taste test by more than 30 judges, Mutiny Island Vodka impressed with notes of island flora and a luxuriously silky smooth mouth-feel.

"Breadfruit, with its rich history and legacy, provided us with a type of vodka we knew would be true to the island," said Todd Manley, Founder. "Hand-crafted Mutiny Island Vodka retains the character of the island and the breadfruit from which it is distilled."

Mutiny Island Vodka has made a commitment to sustainability and the environment with its relationship with the Trees That Feed Foundation. The foundation's efforts focus on incentivizing the planting of breadfruit trees to feed people, create jobs, and benefit the environment.

Mutiny Island Vodka is now available in 14 states in the continental U.S., 15 Caribbean islands, featured in American Airline lounges, and by NRP Applebee's. It is also available to order online. On St. Croix, one can also stop by Sion Farm Distillery, where personal tours of the distillery are available with food, Mutiny Island Vodka tastings, and cocktails.

About Mutiny Island Vodka

Mutiny Island Vodka, the world's first island-produced vodka, is distilled and bottled by Sion Farm Distillery in St. Croix, USVI. For more information, please reach out to the Mutiny Island Vodka/Sion Farm Distillery team at 340-690-9322.



Press Release Service by

Original Source: