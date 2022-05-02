New Technology to Help Hospitals Order Life-Saving Medical Equipment on Demand

Ordering a ventilator on demand for critical patients unable to breathe on their own just got easier for hospitals thanks to new technology from US Med-Equip (USME), the nation's leading provider of rented medical equipment.
USME partners with top hospitals and other healthcare facilities for the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment—diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infusion pumps and ultrasound machines to defibrillators, incubators and more.
GoUSME, an online portal and iOS/Android app, is designed to help front-line clinicians order and manage equipment rented from US Med-Equip with the click of a button. The technology is the company's latest development as it bolsters its services and support to help meet extraordinary demand from hospitals streamlining processes and turning to smarter options so they can reduce costs and focus time and energy away from equipment logistics onto helping their patients heal.
"Our new GoUSME online portal and app have been built in an open platform as part of our continued commitment to provide the highest quality service and information transparency to make the management of equipment as easy as possible," US Med-Equip Chief Information Officer Antonio Marin said. "When patients' lives are on the line, clinicians count on medical equipment being easily accessible. In addition to the ability to reach out directly to our team at any time, this new technology will help hospital staff working around the clock to rent and manage equipment on demand."
US Med-Equip makes tracking hospitals' equipment easy too. USME is the only company in its industry to use passive RFID technology to tag and locate movable medical equipment rented to and owned by healthcare partners. The company's proprietary software collects data from RFID reader scans through doors and walls, helping hospitals quickly locate RFID-tagged equipment to conduct preventative maintenance and improve usage efficiencies without disrupting patients in their rooms.
US Med-Equip serves thousands of hospitals from nearly 50 locations across the country with more on the way. The nine-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company designated as a Top Workplace is hiring nationwide. Learn more at www.usme.com/careers.
MEDIA CONTACT: US Med-Equip, 713.982.8860, news@usme.com
