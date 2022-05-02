Boston-Based Energy-Tech Firm, Ekotrope, Grows Its Workforce by 75% Over the Course of 2021

BOSTON - May 2, 2022 - (

Ekotrope, developer of cutting edge building software and data solutions that optimize home construction, is experiencing a period of rapid growth- expanding their workforce by over 75% since the start of 2021. Ekotrope is the country's leading provider of home energy rating software and has launched several new products over the past year, all aimed at enabling the home construction industry to build more cost-effectively and efficiently.

Ekotrope has hired several developers to work on innovating their existing offerings as well as develop entirely new products, namely their Market Intelligence Dashboard for building product manufacturers. In addition the company has on boarded industry veterans, including Glenn Baker, former Vice President of Sales at Inertia Systems, and Todd Davidson, former Director of Business Development at E Source.

Already in 2022 alone, the company has added significant numbers to their team, growing by over 35% in Q1. But the Boston-based energy tech firm doesn't plan on slowing down, CEO Ziv Rozenblum states they plan to grow the company by an additional 30% by the end of the year, hiring for both technical and non-technical roles.

Ziv Rozenblum, CEO of Ekotrope, says, "I foresee a bright future for Ekotrope. Our ability to bring the different housing stakeholders together is unparalleled. Now, with the addition of industry veterans and expert programmers we can broaden our impact exponentially."

Glenn Baker, Ekotrope's newly hired Vice President of Business Development says, "There are now so many innovative technologies as well as industry challenges, we're excited to help industry stakeholders navigate the evolving landscape and make the best possible data-driven decisions."

Ekotrope's flagship product, Ekotrope RATER, is the application of choice for over 80% of home energy raters and is used to model the energy of 1 in 4 new homes across the country. They've also had 70% YoY growth with zero outside funding, earning themselves a spot on 2021's Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

Backed by a team of building science and software engineering experts, Ekotrope aims to solve the challenges associated with building energy efficient housing by developing innovative software and data solutions that help to close the information gap that exists between residential construction stakeholders. Ekotrope's goal is to empower people to make the best possible energy decisions that enable the construction of more energy efficient and cost-effective housing.

