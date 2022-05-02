Better For You Wellness Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mango Moi, LLC

BFYW is Expecting to Close First of Many Contemplated M&A Transactions
Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2022) - Better For You Wellness, Inc. BFYW ("Better For You Wellness" or the "Company"), an Ohio-based company focused on the rapidly-growing $1.5T wellness industry, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "MIPA") with Amanda Cayemitte and Yapo M'be (the "Sellers") to acquire the right, title and interest in, including all of the outstanding membership interests of Mango Moi, LLC ("Mango Moi") located in Chicago, Illinois, for the consideration and on the terms set forth in the MIPA. Additionally, to ensure continuity and growth in accordance with the Mango Moi mission, the Company has entered into an Employment Agreement with Mango Moi founder Amanda Cayemitte, and a Consulting Agreement with Yapo M'be, respectively.
Founded by Haitian-American and proud Chicago native Amanda Cayemitte, Mango Moi offers effective vegan, all natural, non-toxic hair and body care products with a focus on skin and body positivity. Mango Moi's goal is to make people feel included, represented, confident, and pampered, especially for those who may feel insecure about themselves due to unrealistic beauty industry standards.
Mango Moi products are produced using the highest quality ingredients including mango butter, baobab oil, kukui nut oil, and murumuru butter. Mango Moi currently sells its products direct-to-consumer via its website (https://www.mangomoi.com) and has been featured on Beauty Independent, BucketListers, Do312, NBC Chicago, Yahoo, and more.
"As Better For You Wellness assembles its vertical of leading skincare companies, the Mango Moi acquisition will further bolster our approach to serving underserved demographics," said Ian James, Chief Executive Officer of Better For You Wellness, Inc. "The global skincare market is projected to grow from $100.13B in 2021 to $145.82B by 2028. The Company's pending acquisitions of multiple natural beauty brands are expected to synergistically combine, thus creating a diverse offering of natural products for wellness consumers at all price points."
For further information, investors should refer to the Company's reports filed with SEC (https://www.sec.gov/).
About Better For You Wellness, Inc.
Better For You Wellness, Inc. BFYW is a Columbus, Ohio-based Company pursuing a dual buy-and-build model within the wellness industry. Better For You Wellness, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, builds and operates digitally-native, mission-driven brands within the clean beauty sector, including Better Suds. Better For You Wellness, Inc. is also under LOI to acquire multiple companies within the clean and natural beauty category. Learn more at https://BFYW.com.
Contact:
Better For You Wellness, Inc.
Ian James, CEO
investors@bfyw.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed with SEC (https://www.sec.gov/).
