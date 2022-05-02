It Works! Champions Confidence with New '14 Easy' Program, Symbolizing Getting Back into 'Goal Jeans'

PALMETTO, Fla. - May 2, 2022 - (

)

It Works!, an international award-winning independent distributor that specializes in health, wellness, and beauty products, champions their company vision of building women's confidence. With a focus on results-driven and easy-to-use products, It Works! offers a brand-new 14-Easy Program that will rejuvenate consumers' motivation in health and wellness.

As advocates of throwing away the scale and focusing on mental, physical, and emotional well-being, It Works! launches a new product system focused on getting back into the elusive 'goal jeans': the 14 Easy. A perfect pack with the best-selling Slimming Gummies, It Works! Cleanse, and popular It Works! Superfood Smoothie+, It Works! intentionally developed this three-step powerhouse for anyone wanting to reset, sustain energy, and feel better while limiting caffeine intake.*

"Our goal is to help women build their confidence, regardless of what their goal is," said Kindsey Pentecost, It Works! Chief Marketing Officer. "We've created a simple 14-day system where you only need two weeks to get started, put the scale away, and focus on feeling your best. We're confident consumers will find what they need to be the best version of themselves."

This simple program leaves women feeling fuller longer. After just three days, women can be back on track with weight loss goals and may experience reduced empty-calorie snacking.

With a company vision rooted in innovation and forward-thinking, It Works! provides the motivation and tools needed to kickstart spring fitness goals and help women fit into their goal jeans.

To learn more about It Works! 14 Day Easy, visit http://www.itworks.com.

*May contain trace amounts of naturally occurring caffeine. Not recommended for those allergic or hypersensitive to caffeine.

About It Works!

It Works! is a Palmetto, Florida-based direct sales company that was founded in 2001, is known for its Skinny Brew, a premium coffee. The company's innovative product line includes nutrition, lifestyle, and beauty products, including collaborations from celebrities, such as the world-renowned Dr. Paul Nassif. It Works! has received countless awards and accolades. For five consecutive years, It Works! earned a spot on Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies in America." In 2016, the company was ranked as a "Top 20 Fastest Growing Direct Sales Organization in North America" by DSN Magazine. Direct Selling News honored the company in 2017 and 2018 with its "Best Place to Work" award, and, in 2020, It Works! received Platinum Status by the Consumer-Centric Recognition Program that's hosted by Direct Selling News. The company has expanded into 23 countries and currently has over 150,000 independent distributors worldwide, and maintains a debt-free status to date. With a strong brand culture founded in values of connection, friendship, fun, and freedom, It Works! continues to provide science-backed, real solutions for its community of entrepreneurs and consumers.

Visit www.ItWorks.com for additional information.

Follow ItWorks! on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

Press Release Service by

Original Source: