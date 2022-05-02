Sportsflare Shortlisted for 2022 EGR B2B Award

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. TIDL TIIDF ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that Sportsflare, a wholly-owned division of Tiidal Gaming, has been nominated as a finalist for the 'esports betting supplier' award category in the 2022 EGR B2B Awards (the "EGR Awards").
The EGR Awards is regarded as the premier awards for global iGaming companies, which recognizes the top suppliers in the global egaming industry. Sportsflare has been nominated alongside several well-recognized esports betting technology providers such as BetConstruct, Digitain, GameScorekeeper and Pinnacle Solution.
"We are excited to be selected as a finalist in the 'esports betting supplier' category for the upcoming EGR Awards," said Tom Hearne, CEO of Tiidal Gaming. "Our technology division, Sportsflare, offers state-of-the-art betting technology that is perfectly suited for the iGaming sportsbooks around the world that are looking to expand their offering for esports bettors. We look forward to attending the EGR Awards and representing Sportsflare on the global esports stage."
Nominations for the EGR Awards can be accessed at https://egrglobal.evessiocloud.com/EGRB2BAwards/en/page/shortlist.
The EGR Awards will be hosted in-person at The Brewery in London on June 15, 2022.
About Tiidal Gaming
Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.
For more information, please contact:
Tom Hearne
Chief Executive Officer, Tiidal Gaming
e: tom@tiidal.gg
t: 416-560-0528
Investor Relations
e: ir@tiidal.gg
t: 905-510-7636
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of the Company with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
