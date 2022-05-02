Louisville Welcomes Renowned Addiction Treatment Center Avenues Recovery

Avenues Recovery Center at Louisville
The new Avenues Recovery Center at Louisville facility, opening May 9, 2022
Avenues Recovery Center announced today the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Avenues Recovery Center at Louisville location. Avenues has gained renown nationwide for their unique community-based detox and residential substance abuse treatment programs.
The event will be held at 1 PM ET on May 9, 2022, at their newly renovated, 91-bed facility at 4601 Medical Plaza Way in Clarksville, Indiana. Mike Mustain, Town of Clarksville Town Council District 4, and Karen Henderson, Clarksville Town Council Vice President, will kick it off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, alongside many other prominent community figures, and refreshments will be provided. Live drawing by Ike Moody and music by Jon Curtis will enhance the ribbon cutting.
The new facility was a privately owned hospital that closed its doors in 2019 after years of financial issues. It has been extensively renovated and is now a beautiful and modern facility. The 80,000-square-foot facility and sprawling 10-acre grounds contain a variety of amenities and activities beneficial to recovery. Included are a game room, lounges, basketball courts, a yoga space, and a slew of other resources.
Rafi Weinschneider, Executive Director of Avenues Recovery Center at Louisville, spoke about the importance of a new residential facility for the Louisville area. "Addiction and overdose deaths have been on the rise across the country and our area has sadly not been spared," Weinschneider said Tuesday. "Social isolation during lockdowns and quarantine have caused an uptick in relapses and overdoses, and our new facility is poised, ready, and committed to meet that challenge head-on."
Overdoses and relapses have become an epidemic of their own during the nationwide coronavirus lockdowns. According to the American Medical Association, more than 35 states have reported increases in opioid-related mortality. This is on top of a record high reported in 2019 by the CDC.
Kentuckiana and the states of Kentucky and Indiana in general have long suffered from a lack of top-of-the-line, modern residential treatment centers that serve both commercial insurance and Medicaid clients. And more specifically, the area desperately needs long-term treatment that drives real, lasting results. Avenues aims to fill that need with the opening of their state-of-the-art facility with a focus on a 35-day treatment plan. Medicaid in particular is a huge boon to area residents and considerably eases the financial burden on clients and their families. Avenues relapse rates are among the lowest in the industry, and Medicaid clients receive the exact same treatment as commercial clients.
Sarah Jones
sarah.jones@avenuesrecovery.com
Outreach Coordinator
(930) 204-0490
Press availability upon request or at the event.
Avenues Recovery Centers is a fully accredited substance abuse treatment network founded in 2016 and serving communities nationwide. They are staffed by clinical and medical professionals and are focused on creating positive outcomes for the clients they serve.
