Author Art Gilles' Novel 'Sobriety Castle the Fall and Rise of Stuart MacPherson: Alcoholism is a Lonely Demon' is Educational, Exciting and Inspirational

Art Gilles (Donald Gillespie), a writer, artist, singer, songwriter, guitar player, US Navy veteran, and addict who graduated Cal State University with honors, having earned both a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and a master of art degree in counseling, and has maintained continued and progressive recovery through helping others since 1992, has completed his new illustrated book "Sobriety Castle: The Rise and Fall of Stuart MacPherson: Alcoholism is a Lonely Demon": a gripping and potent illustrated novel that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.

"Sobriety Castle" is a must-read "dramedy" self-help novel for understanding alcoholism and other addictive behaviors with exciting and entertaining stories of romance and adventure.

Year 1963: Young US Navy sailor Stuart is a Polaris missile crane cab operator aboard USS Hunley (AS-31) in HolyLoch, Scotland where one night he befriends the wandering ghost of Queen Anne. Join the fictional character Stuart MacPherson on his international roller-coaster ride from the bottomless pit of oblivion from using alcohol and other drugs to a world of hope and success through recovery.

Learn how alcoholism affects families and, in our story, how Stuart's faithful and courageous wife, Maria, stood by her husband through the worst of times and later, once Stuart became sober, through the best of times.

Once in recovery, Stuart fights his demons daily and soon learns that in order to stay clean and sober himself, he must dedicate his life to helping others, who are the suffering, near-dead alcoholics and addicts—who have no clue that there is a way out of addiction. To that end, Stuart founded a sober living home called Sobriety Castle.

Published by Page Publishing, Art Gilles' engrossing illustrated book is an invaluable resource for anyone walking the challenging path to sobriety.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase illustrated book "Sobriety Castle: The Rise and Fall of Stuart MacPherson: Alcoholism is a Lonely Demon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble.

