Travefy Announces Preferred Supplier Partnership With Internova Travel Group



Travefy + Internova Travel Group

Travefy announces preferred partnership with Internova Travel Group





LINCOLN, Neb. - May 2, 2022 - (

)

Travefy - the leading itinerary, proposal, and client management tool for travel advisors - announced a preferred supplier partnership with Internova Travel Group.

Internova Travel Group represents more than 70,000 travel advisors from over 6,000 company-owned, franchised and affiliated travel agencies across the globe. Some of the most storied travel brands are part of Internova Travel Group, including Travel Leaders Network, the largest travel agency network in North America.

"It is an honor to work with the Internova team to support their vast network of travel agencies with new technology," notes Travefy CEO David Chait. "As our industry pushes past the pandemic challenges of the past two years, we're here to help travel advisors reach more clients and close more sales."

"At such a pivotal time in the travel industry, we're thrilled and excited to offer Travefy's leading tools and technology to the travel advisors who are part of the Internova family of brands," adds Scott Rutz, Travefy's VP of Sales and Marketing. "With Travefy's best-in-class customer support, an expansive suite of advisor-facing tools, and new functionality being released daily, advisors will be well-positioned to take advantage of travel's rebound."

As a part of the partnership, Travefy will provide travel advisors across all Internova brands with streamlined access to Travefy's award-winning technology, including preferred pricing and exclusive training, among other benefits.

"At Internova, we strive to help our advisors better serve their clients with game-changing technology, whether through proprietary development or strategic partnerships," said Jeremy Van Kuyk, Chief Information Officer at Internova Travel Group. "We see a tremendous amount of upside in working with Travefy to equip our advisors with their robust itinerary management tool. The value our travel advisors provide their clients has never been greater. Putting Travefy's product in our advisors' hands is sure to reinforce that value."

ABOUT TRAVEFY

Travefy's mission is to power the success of travel professionals. Our award-winning suite of itinerary, proposal, client management, and marketing tools help Travel Advisors and professionals save time, impress clients, and sell more. Travefy powers thousands of travel businesses across the globe ranging from small, independent travel advisors to the largest travel agencies, consortia, and organizations.

Travefy has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes among other publications and has won numerous industry honors, including the ASTA Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

For more information, please see: https://travefy.com

ABOUT INTERNOVA TRAVEL GROUP

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 70,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

For more information, please see: https://internova.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: