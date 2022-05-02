Travefy Announces Preferred Supplier Partnership With Internova Travel Group

Travefy + Internova Travel Group
Travefy announces preferred partnership with Internova Travel Group
Travefy - the leading itinerary, proposal, and client management tool for travel advisors - announced a preferred supplier partnership with Internova Travel Group.
Internova Travel Group represents more than 70,000 travel advisors from over 6,000 company-owned, franchised and affiliated travel agencies across the globe. Some of the most storied travel brands are part of Internova Travel Group, including Travel Leaders Network, the largest travel agency network in North America.
"It is an honor to work with the Internova team to support their vast network of travel agencies with new technology," notes Travefy CEO David Chait. "As our industry pushes past the pandemic challenges of the past two years, we're here to help travel advisors reach more clients and close more sales."
"At such a pivotal time in the travel industry, we're thrilled and excited to offer Travefy's leading tools and technology to the travel advisors who are part of the Internova family of brands," adds Scott Rutz, Travefy's VP of Sales and Marketing. "With Travefy's best-in-class customer support, an expansive suite of advisor-facing tools, and new functionality being released daily, advisors will be well-positioned to take advantage of travel's rebound."
As a part of the partnership, Travefy will provide travel advisors across all Internova brands with streamlined access to Travefy's award-winning technology, including preferred pricing and exclusive training, among other benefits.
"At Internova, we strive to help our advisors better serve their clients with game-changing technology, whether through proprietary development or strategic partnerships," said Jeremy Van Kuyk, Chief Information Officer at Internova Travel Group. "We see a tremendous amount of upside in working with Travefy to equip our advisors with their robust itinerary management tool. The value our travel advisors provide their clients has never been greater. Putting Travefy's product in our advisors' hands is sure to reinforce that value."
ABOUT TRAVEFY
Travefy's mission is to power the success of travel professionals. Our award-winning suite of itinerary, proposal, client management, and marketing tools help Travel Advisors and professionals save time, impress clients, and sell more. Travefy powers thousands of travel businesses across the globe ranging from small, independent travel advisors to the largest travel agencies, consortia, and organizations.
Travefy has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes among other publications and has won numerous industry honors, including the ASTA Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
For more information, please see: https://travefy.com
ABOUT INTERNOVA TRAVEL GROUP
Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 70,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.
For more information, please see: https://internova.com
Related Files
Travefy Logo.png
Internova Travel Group Logo.png
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.