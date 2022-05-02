Tampa Entrepreneur Isabella Rosal Becomes the First Woman to Earn Master Rummelier ® Certification, the Highest Accolade in the Rum Industry (RE-ISSUE)



Master Rummelier\u00ae Isabella Rosal

Master Rummelier® Isabella Rosal





7th Sky Ventures and the Royal Rum Society™ are pleased to announce that Isabella Rosal has been awarded a Master Rummelier® status, the top professional designation in the rum industry. Rosal is the first female to become a Master Rummelier® and one of only 12 Master Rummelliers in the world.

The Royal Rum Society has awarded the Certified Master Rummelier® designation to Isabella Rosal for demonstrating the highest level of competency by completing 16 course modules on rum production methods, history, tasting, elucidation and variety, touring at least 10 distilleries and tasting a minimum of 200 distinct rums using the Royal Rum Society's™ taste rating system.

Born and raised at a rum estate in Northern Luzon in the Philippines, Rosal collaborates with distilleries across Florida on creating unique single-barrel rums for her clients and partners at 7th Sky Ventures. With her newly-obtained qualification, Isabella is preparing to launch the Tampa chapter member of the Royal Rum Society — a professional community dedicated to sharing and advancing the knowledge of rum making.

The first product that reflects Isabella Rosal's expertise and passion in her capacity as a Master Rummelier will be the limited edition of Battleship 57 rum produced by Gambler's Bay Distillery in Tampa, available in retail in summer 2022.

Disclaimer: An earlier version of this press release misstated the name of the professional rum community that Isabella Rosal is preparing to represent in Tampa. It is the Royal Rum Society, not the Florida Rum Society.

7th Sky Ventures LLC is a family of projects founded by Tampa entrepreneur and community activist Isabella Rosal. As a licensed importer and exporter, the company brings innovative products to Tampa Bay and promotes unique Florida products overseas. 7th Sky Ventures represents a variety of innovative private-label products, including natural home fragrances, candles and soap. For more information, please visit https://7thskyventures.com.

The Royal Rum Society™ is an independent organization dedicated to advancing the knowledge of rum in a judge-free environment. The Royal Rum Society™ is committed to giving back to communities where rum is produced with its SPIRIT of CANE™ philanthropic program. The organization is self-funded and receives no compensation from any brand or producer. For more information, please visit: https://royalrumsociety.com

