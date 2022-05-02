Author Kristy Mandigo's New Audiobook 'Ask Why But Not Why Me?' Shares the Inspiring Story of the Perseverance of a Brilliant Young Woman With a Learning Disability

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - May 2, 2022 - (

)

Kristy Mandigo has completed her new audiobook "Ask Why But Not Why Me?": a stirring testament to her remarkable achievements and continued success in her personal and professional life.

Author Kristy Mandigo is a Chief Engineer and has had numerous technical and strategic roles at Raytheon Technologies, a Fortune 500 company. She currently serves as executive director for the Southern California Disability: IN Affiliate. She is also the Epilepsy California corporate communications director. She lives in California with her husband and their two sons.

The road less traveled could best describe Kristy's career. Kristy is a superior leader because she was willing to explore all opportunities; not just those offering promotions. Kristy has a passion and focus on developing talent so she could advance quickly to expand her experiences. She utilized a variety of resources to facilitate positive outcomes. She became affiliated with organizations that focus on mentorship. Her initiative is to retain, mentor and focus on people that build engineering products. The technical challenges are solved by talent, and the talent is people. This inspired her to write a book "ASK WHY BUT NOT WHY ME", through KMK Enterprises LLC. Throughout Kristy's life, she was told, "No," or, "You can't do it. It's not possible." Kristy is determined to make the impossible possible. Kristy uses the negative and makes it her motivation. Her journey started by growing up on a dairy farm and believing in God. She knows that failure is a part of her, but never quitting gives her strength. She has a passion for staying busy and fixing technical problems. She has learned that accepting help is not a weakness. This compelling work shows listeners how her life has given her strength and leverage through the struggles of becoming independent and empowered. Kristy stands by her belief that it is okay to always ask God and others, "Why?" but not, "Why me?"

Kristy begins her engaging work, writing, "From the start, Mom and Dad suspected that something was wrong. I was the firstborn, and the doctors didn't see anything to diagnose. In fact, it wasn't the doctors that diagnosed without a little push. It took until I was two! The indicators were that my eyes didn't track together, and there wasn't symmetry with my hand usage. My left hand was more fluid, whereas the right was more ridged, and it was always a bit behind. I might have been a baby, but I was strong. I held on tight and wouldn't let go. Even at age two, I was a force of nature."

Through professional leadership achievements, she has an exceptional willingness to go above and beyond to meet her commitment both professionally and personally. Her family is her biggest fan, and she honors them through her commitments to STEM and DE&I initiatives. Her dream is to enrich others in the workforce, empower future individuals that struggle with the "hand they were dealt". Most of all, she wants to raise her sons to honor and respect all people. Kristy truly is growing her legacy to raise awareness that all things are possible.

Published by Audiobook Network, author Kristy Mandigo's new audiobook is an engrossing book that presents an inspiring reflection on the success she has achieved despite a challenging disability.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Ask Why But Not Why Me?" by Kristy Mandigo through Audible, the Apple iTunes Store, or Amazon.

Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or e-books to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: