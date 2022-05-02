UNO Launches the New Dynamax Plus Additive Package in All Its Fuels



UNO Dynamax Plus

New additive formula





MIAMI - May 2, 2022

)

UNO, the leading brand in the heart of Central America, continues to be at the forefront. Reinforcing its faithful commitment, it incorporates the improved Dynamax Plus, a latest-generation additive suitable for today's engines, in all its fuels and uses the most advanced technology, with microparticles working to provide extreme cleanliness and engine power.

UNO, with a presence in six countries in Central America, is a brand focused on innovation and an exceptional service experience, seeking to strengthen its positioning to lead the sector, operating the largest network of service stations in the region.

Hugo Moscoso, Country Manager, UNO Honduras, said, "This 2022, everything is innovative. The new Dynamax Plus comes with a new formula enhanced with a new component that helps reduce engine friction, increasing performance by ensuring a deep cleaning of the engine, removing carbon deposits."

This additive is designed for all types of light and heavy vehicles, from motorcycles to marine vehicles. All fuels - Super, Regular and Diesel - contain the new Dynamax Plus with the highest demands for high performance.

Mauricio Vitola, Retail Manager, said, "Our great commitment to our customers is to offer a Plus power, a Plus protection, Plus performance in each kilometer traveled to go further".

UNO fuels with Dynamax Plus deliver great benefits such as: deep cleaning of the engine, maximum potential, covering longer distances, improving performance, and reducing maintenance costs.

UNO's new fuel additive package is developed by BASF, a leading German supplier of high-performance fuel additive packages worldwide. These multifunctional performance packages help keep engines clean and protect the entire fuel system.

About UNO

UNO was born in 1996 in Honduras in response to guaranteeing the punctual and continuous supply of Fuel Oil and Diesel for the thermoelectric plants and other generators. In 2002, the first UNO Honduras service station was opened.

Today it has the most modern fuel terminals in the region and has become the largest importer and distributor of Fuel Oil, Diesel, Gasoline and Bitumen, commercializing around 650 million gallons per year in the different market segments. It has a network of more than 480 UNO service stations in Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Belize, and Guatemala under the UNO brand, as well as licensees of the Shell brand.

Find more information on Uno Dynamx Plus: https://www.uno-terra.com/dynamax-plus

