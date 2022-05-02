GSD Capital Announces Formation of Inaugural Advisory Board

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2022) - GSD Capital, a UK based investment manager, announced today the formation of an inaugural Advisory Board. The Advisory Board members will provide GSD Capital and its leadership team with strategic guidance based on their investment management industry experience in support of GSD's current operations and the next stage of its growth. All members of the Advisory Board are current capital partners with GSD Capital.
The founding members of GSD Capital's Advisory Board number 9 in total, made up of the likes of Mustafa Abubaker, Director, SEE Capital Ltd & Henry Blair, Founder of Zenith Private Partners to name a few.
"We are very excited to have such an impressive group of founding members for our Advisory Board. We believe their input will bolster the firm's growth and innovation," said Timothy Goldberg, head of trading and investments at GSD Capital.
"Every member of our advisory board has over two decades of financial industry and investment management experience, and possesses an unparalleled understanding of the current and future global financial outlook we face and will continue to face in the future," he went on to further say.
About GSD Capital
GSD Capital is a systematic quantitative investment management firm where traders, AI researchers and technologists collaborate to develop propietary AI-enabled trading machines and state-of-the-art investment software. The firm is data-driven, with machine learning and cutting-edge technology piloting its trading strategies. Learn more at https://gsd.capital/.
Contacts
Name: Tom Hartley
Email: media@gsd.capital
