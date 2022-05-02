Intellabridge Technology Corporation Announces the Appointment of Lee Fan to the Board of Directors and the Resignation of Jack Donenfeld

Menlo Park, California, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2022) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation KASH KASHF KASH (the "Company" or "Intellabridge"), is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Lee Fan to the Board of Directors, effective May 2, 2022.

Ms. Fan is a cross functional tech executive with over sixteen years of finance and venture capital experience on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley. She brings a unique blend of financial expertise, strategic advisory, and operational skills to tech, crypto, and investing. Lee is currently the Chief Strategy Officer of BitMart, a top tier digital assets trading platform and exchange. Prior to joining BitMart, Lee was the Chief Financial Officer at GrubMarket and at Trepont Acquisition Corp. Before that, Lee served as Senior Vice President at ZZ Ventures, where she led the investing effort in disruptive technology companies with a primary focus on consumer internet and fintech start-ups. From 2006 to 2017, Lee had a decade long career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley, Evercore Partners, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, advising her clients on strategic capital market and M&A opportunities. She has worked on dozens of IPOs, Follow-On Offerings, and M&As across healthcare, consumer retail, and internet industries. Additionally, Lee serves on the Board of Directors and Advisory Board for tech start-ups and VC funds. Lee holds a B.S. degree in Economics from Duke University (2006) and an MBA from Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania (2011).

"We're thrilled to have Lee on the Intellabridge Board. She understands our vision and brings deep capital markets experience to Intellabridge. With a successful career in financial markets, she will be instrumental in sharing our story to the investment community and bringing the right strategic investors. With Kash DeFi now live in the United States for anyone to on-ramp and off-ramp funds directly into decentralized finance, Lee's expertise will set up Intellabridge for the next stage of our company. We're also excited to have a board member with blockchain expertise, as we pioneer what publicly traded companies can accomplish when fully leveraging blockchain technology for internal operations, product offerings, and balance sheet management," said Intellabridge CEO John Eagleton.

"I'm deeply honored and excited to join Intellabridge as a board member. This is a company with incredible leadership and product. I see such untapped potential with Kash's decentralized banking on the blockchain and hope to leverage my experiences for this scaling organization. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and management team on this exciting journey," said Lee Fan.

The Company also announces that Jack Donenfeld has stepped down as a director of the Company.

"We have been fortunate to have Jack on the Board of Directors since 2017. His knowledge and expertise of startup businesses, as Director of the Boomtown Accelerator program in which the Company participated, has been a tremendous asset for the Company," explained John Eagleton, CEO and Chairman of the Intellabridge board of directors. "We'd like to thank Jack for his advice, support, startup and securities law expertise over the past five years and wish him well in the future."

Intellabridge Technology Corporation KASH KASHF KASH is a financial technology company with a digital banking solution based on blockchain technologies that provides retail and institutional investors with access to decentralized financial applications with additional layers of cybersecurity and customer service. Intellabridge offers depositors self-custody services to empower them with complete transparency and control over their accounts through its institutional-grade platform. The Kash product features DeFi interest-bearing savings accounts, stablecoin checking, fiat-crypto on-ramps, synthetic stock, ETF and commodity investing, and other DeFi banking services, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay in a growing number of markets globally.

