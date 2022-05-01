CNI Sales Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

PHILADELPHIA - May 1, 2022 - (

CNI Sales, Inc. (CNI), a premier reseller and integrator of networking solutions and services, today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint's 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

By receiving the specialization, CNI will support Cradlepoint's efforts of selling the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability. CNI has provided wireless solutions to a variety of industries, like education, healthcare, government, and commercial. While in the past private LTE backup met many end users' needs, the private cellular CBRS allows CNI to expand its reach. CNI's dedicated efforts toward this specialization led to becoming one of the first thirty 5G Cradlepoint partners in the United States.

"CNI started our relationship with Cradlepoint two years ago to help our existing healthcare customers with temporary COVID testing facilities. Our next step in our evolution with Cradlepoint was in a traditional sense," stated Jim Decker, Account Manager at CNI Sales. "All of our customers can use LTE backup and/or LTE primary for quick network access at a new or branch location. Today, we not only focus on Cradlepoint's traditional value, but we have also added Private LTE CBRS Private WAN into our offerings. The opening of the new private cellular spectrum options, like CBRS in the U.S., has paved the way for a powerful new option for enterprise wireless: your own private LTE and 5G network."

By combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN; supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures; and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.

"Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. "Our reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of CNI Sales to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business."

About CNI Sales, Inc.

CNI Sales, Inc. is a family-owned, greater Philadelphia-based networking and security provider, specializing in network infrastructure, network security, data storage, and cloud. Through valued partnerships with leading and innovative vendors, CNI provides expert services delivered with no hassle. For more information, fill out a Needs Assessment at http://www.cnisalesinc.com/contact-us/.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloudTM. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a subsidiary of Ericsson's Business Area Technologies and New Businesses division. www.cradlepoint.com

