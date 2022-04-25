Next Step Taken by EPA to Protect Nation's Food Supply and Farmworkers from the Use of the Pesticide Chlorpyrifos

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced it was taking the next step to discontinue use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on food by denying objections to the agency's rule revoking all chlorpyrifos tolerances. Chlorpyrifos has been found to inhibit an enzyme, which leads to neurotoxicity, and has also been associated with potential neurodevelopmental effects in children according to EPA.

Last August, EPA issued a final rule revoking the tolerances, which establish an amount of the pesticide that was allowed on food. For years, chlorpyrifos has been used for a large variety of agricultural uses. These included soybeans, fruit and nut trees, broccoli, cauliflower, and other row crops.

“Chlorpyrifos has been used as a pesticide since 1965 in agricultural and non-agricultural areas,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “The EPA's actions follow those of the European Union and Canada that had already restricted the use of chlorpyrifos on foods. This is good news as exposure to this pesticide can cause harm to not only people consuming contaminated foods, but also to farmworkers and even potentially for residents living in areas of use.”

To help food growers, processors, importers, distributors, retailers and regulators test for chlorpyrifos and many other organophosphate pesticides, EMSL Analytical offers food, environmental and industrial hygiene testing services. These services protect people and the environment while also helping to keep companies and food producers in regulatory compliance.

To learn more about pesticide testing or other food, industrial hygiene and environmental services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical is one of the leading testing laboratories throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC's, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products, and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA-LAP, LLC (AIHA-LAP, LLC EMLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP, and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

— WebWireID288230 —