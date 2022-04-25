FlowerAura Presents Beautiful Mother's Day Gift Range

The time of the year when everyone looks forward to pampering their moms with incredible gifts and love is arriving soon. It's the celebration of love and affection that one shares with their mother. And FlowerAura, an online gifting portal, is all set to add colours to this celebration with a thoughtful and beautiful mother's day gift range.

Mother's day is not just a day but an emotion where everyone wants to appreciate their precious moms for the efforts they put in and the sacrifices they make. For moms, every tiny thing matters and therefore, FlowerAura, an online gifting portal, brings classic mother's day gifts that will notch up the celebration and will make moms feel worthy in their kid's life. Each gift is curated in such a manner that they complement the bond a mom and a child share and strengthen the relationship with her. The enthralling mothers day gift hampers exhibit love and affection, and the decadent cakes enhance the beauty of the feast.

While scrolling through FlowerAura, one can find a massive range of digital gifts, delicate plants, personalised gifts, engraved gifts, heartwarming hampers and cakes that ideally add glitters to the celebration. From super mom photo frames to engraved mom and child frames, personalised chocolates, personalised aprons, and mom plants, the list is never-ending as each one of them will melt a mother's heart. This year, make mother's day grand with fine gifts just like a mom's skin and upgrade the score by spreading the smile and appreciating the mom for her every move that she made in past years. With an amusing gift collection, FlowerAura brings a special mother's day range that is worth giving a thought to.

In a media conversation, FlowerAura's CEO Shrey Sehgal said: “For our team and us, every occasion matters the most. Each occasion has its own charm, and keeping the same in mind, we bring exclusive presents that are perfect for notching up any celebration. We understand the depth of every celebration, and then we launch the presents and cakes that can win our customer's hearts. We also take care of the packaging because skilful packaging and thoughtful gifts are the best combinations that one can provide to their customers. Apart from that, we take pandemic seriously; therefore, we still sanitize our packages before and after packing and offer contactless delivery too.”

FlowerAura has a surfeit of mother's day personalised gifts that will leave your mom astounded, and she will love to have something special on this day. With a competitive market price, they have been delivering dainty cakes, exclusive gifts, and luxurious hampers PAN India, and they are pretty popular for their services. Their prompt delivery service is the talk of the town, and one can also experience the same if they scroll through their products and services. So, do not miss a chance to impress your mom with a mesmerizing gift that makes her feel valued on this mother's day.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura and Bakingo), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, combos), the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, they lead the gifting market in more than 400+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

