Workers Memorial Day and the Importance of Occupational Health and Safety Programs in Puerto Rico

On April 28th, Puerto Rico and the rest of the United States will observe Workers Memorial Day. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) states that the annual day of recognition was established to recognize workers who died or suffered from exposures to hazards at work. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Workers Memorial Day is a time to honor those workers who have died on the job, to acknowledge the grievous suffering experienced by families and communities, and to recommit ourselves to the fight for safe and healthful workplaces for all workers.
“Each year, thousands of deaths and millions of occupational injuries and illnesses take place across the country,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Puerto Rico is not different. Workers in a vast number of industries face a number of hazards on the job every day. The Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks worker fatalities and their latest numbers for Puerto Rico show that there were 29 fatal occupational injuries on the islands as recently as 2018. Reasons for these deaths ranged from violence to exposure to harmful substances or environments. Tragically, the number of workers injured each year is exponentially higher, even though by law, employers are responsible for providing a safe workplace for all of their employees.”
Helping businesses and institutions in Puerto Rico prevent accidents, injuries, illnesses and deaths due to occupational exposures to harmful substances are the industrial hygiene and indoor environmental quality experts at Zimmetry Environmental. Their professionals offer services to identify and mitigate occupational hazards associated with indoor air quality (IAQ), sick buildings, lead, asbestos, radon, chemicals, microorganisms and a wide range of other potential hazards. These services not only protect workers and the public, they are also instrumental for keeping companies and institutions in regulatory compliance.
To learn more about Zimmetry and their industrial hygiene, indoor air quality, environmental, and compliance testing and consulting services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .
About Zimmetry Environmental
Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.
