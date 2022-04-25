Players Get 50 Free Spins on the Mystical New Fortunate Buddha, Coming Soon to Jackpot Capital Casino

The new Fortunate Buddha slot from Realtime Gaming is coming soon to Jackpot Capital Casino. Set in a tranquil cherry blossom forest, the medium volatility game has a free spins feature and five progressive jackpots. When it arrives on Wednesday, all active players can take 33 free spins.
A Smiling Buddha and a serene Lotus Blossom are high paying symbols. There are two scatters. Three or more Sacks of Coins trigger 6 free spins. Six or more Fortune Orbs starts the Fortune Link Feature. The triggering Orbs are held in place for three re-spins. Additional Fortune Orbs appearing during free spins are also held. Collecting 15 Fortune Orbs wins the Super Grand Jackpot.
“Don't let the calmness of the smiling buddha fool you,” said Jackpot Capital manager Oliver Smith. “This game gets really exciting when you've collected a lot of Orbs and are on the verge of winning a jackpot!”
FORTUNATE BUDDHA INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS
Available April 27-June 27, 2022
33 Free Spins on Fortunate Buddha
Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days
Coupon code: FREE-FORTUNE
Players can win up to $180 during free spins.
125% Deposit Bonus -- up to $1500
Includes 30 free spins on Fortunate Buddha
Bonus code: BUDDHA
Min. deposit $25. Playthrough: 30X.
50 free spins on last month's new game, Copy Cat Fortune, are also still available.
COPY CAT FORTUNE INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFER
Available March 16 to May 16, 2022
50 Free Spins on Copy Cat Fortune
Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 30 days
Coupon code: CAT-FORTUNE
The Copy Cats are two adorable kittens that can duplicate stacks of symbols onto one or all of the other reels.
