Thrill-Seekers Get Free Spins on Grand Adventure Slots from Betsoft at Juicy Stakes Casino This Week

It's a week of high adventure at Juicy Stakes Casino as two action-packed adventure games are featured. April 25-30, players can take 40 free spins on the Lost Mystery Chests slot game with a minimum $25 deposit. With a $50 deposit, they can take 70 free spins on Book of Darkness. They can win up to $250 during their free spins.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
For the first great adventure, slots players return to the mysterious pyramids of Egypt in the new Lost: Mystery Chests 3-reel slot. They'll discover untold treasures. Mystery Chests open to reveal an instant cash win, high value symbols, Wilds or Scatters. Scatters award up to ten free spins with an up to $40 instant cash prize.
The new Book of Darkness takes players on the next great adventure. Legendary heroes fight the forces of black magic in a high-stakes contest for free spins, multipliers and expanding wilds. The Book of Darkness symbol is Wild. When it appears between the Huntress and the Dark Wizard, players must choose which heroic fighter to back.
FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS
April 25-30, 2022
40 Free Spins on Lost Mystery Chests
Min. deposit $25
Coupon codes: LOST40
70 Free Spins on Book of Darkness
Min. deposit $50
Coupon codes: TOME70
25 FREE BLACKJACK BETS APRIL 25-30
Known for its huge selection of slots, Juicy Stakes also has busy Blackjack tables. This week, all players get 25 free $2 blackjack bets. The free blackjack bets are automatically available when they logon to Blackjack 21 (under the Tangente tab in the Casino Games section).
Juicy Stakes Casino offers hundreds of real money online casino games and hosts busy online poker tables.
