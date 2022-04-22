The Importance of Testing Siding Materials for Asbestos before Beginning Demolition, Repair or Siding Replacement Projects

For decades, many homes and buildings were constructed using siding materials that contained asbestos. These materials were particularly popular in the 1950s and 60s, but could potentially be on buildings constructed or remodeled from the 1920s up until the early 1980s.

Some of the siding products listed by the Minnesota Department of Health that could contain asbestos include:



Wood shake vapor barriers



Cement-asbestos board (transite) siding



“Slate” siding



Mastics



Adhesives



Paint



“A large number of companies once made siding products that contained asbestos and the only definitive way to know if they are still on a house or building is to have them tested,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “It is also important for people to realize that in some cases these materials may be under newer siding products. If these materials are going to be disturbed during demolition, repair, or replacement projects, they could easily release asbestos fibers into the air if the proper safety precautions are not in place. Exposure to asbestos fibers can lead to lung cancer, asbestosis, and mesothelioma. There are also regulations for the handling, transportation, and disposal of these materials in many situations. These are all reasons why siding shingles and other siding products, along with any other suspect building materials, should be tested.”

In the United States and Canada, EMSL Analytical has dozens of laboratories that provide quick and affordable material, industrial hygiene, and environmental testing for asbestos. They also offer sampling supplies, easy-to-use test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect workers, homeowners, and the public.

To learn more about asbestos or other building science, occupational, environmental, health and safety testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com . For access to asbestos or other test kits, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical is one of the leading testing laboratories throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC's, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products, and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA-LAP, LLC (AIHA-LAP, LLC EMLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP, and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

— WebWireID288145 —