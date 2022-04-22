Danish Series Baby Fever Launches on Netflix June 8 - Watch the First Teaser

Today Netflix reveals the launch date of Baby Fever and releases the first teaser. The six part romantic comedy-drama centers around the life of fertility doctor Nana (Josephine Park) and the clients she meets and treats…. and lies to!

When Nana (Josephine Park), in a drunken state, inseminates herself with a really special portion of sperm – namely her ex-boyfriend's – she starts a chain reaction of catastrophes, both big and small. This rash move leads to a pregnancy and Nana now has to figure out how to explain her condition – which one can't hide forever – and win back her ex-boyfriend and long-lost love. The problem is just that he doesn't seem particularly interested in getting back with Nana.

The secret pregnancy allows Nana to see her clients in a different light, but as her lies grow bigger, it gets harder and harder for her to navigate in them and for the first time in her life, Nana has to tell the truth – and maybe reveal a secret that could ultimately cost her everything.

Josephine Park says :

"I was in no doubt when I was offered the role of Nana in SKRUK because the series touches on something that fills a lot of people's lives: the desire to have children and having a hard time with it. I hope SKRUK can help to debunk preconceived ideas around being in fertility treatment and in an unpretentious way articulate the pain but also the joy that can be associated with creating a family. And then it has been exciting to portray such a complex character as Nana. She is a super-competent doctor with good people skills and at the same time unable to navigate her private life."

ABOUT BABY FEVER

Baby Fever – the six part Danish language romantic comedy-drama has commenced and is created by Amalie Næsby Fick and Nikolaj Feifer and produced by Dorthe Riis Lauridsen and executive producer Piv Bernth from Apple Tree Productions. The series is composed of six episodes and is set to launch on Netflix June 8 2022 worldwide.

Cast

Josephine Park, Olivia Joof Lewerissa, Simon Sears, Charlotte Munck, Mikael Birkkjær, Tammi Øst, Emil Prenter, Thomas Levin, Jesper Ole Feit Andersen, Amelia Høy, Morten Jørgensen, Anne Sofie Wanstrup, Lisa Carlehed.

Find more about BABY FEVER on Netflix at www.netflix.com/babyfever

About Apple Tree Productions

Apple Tree Productions is a Danish production company, which develops and produces high quality drama series for Danish, Nordic and international audiences.

The company was founded by Lars Hermann and Piv Bernth, who are behind international successes like The Killing, The Legacy, Follow the Money, The Bridge, Liberty and Ride upon the Storm. Backed by ITV Studios, Apple Tree Productions pursues ideas big and small nationally as well as internationally.

About ITV Studios

ITV Studios is home to some of the best creative minds, crafting over 8,900 hours of original programming each year, produced by our 55+ production labels. Our global footprint spans 12 countries and our global distribution business sells our catalogue of 45,000+ hours to more than 3000 broadcasters and platforms.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXiYOswcyHk

