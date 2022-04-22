Samsung's Smart Monitor Becomes a Million Seller

Samsung Electronics announced that the accumulated sales of its Smart Monitor series surpassed one million devices globally, making it a million seller.

The new do-it-all screens support Smart Hub, providing a perfect home office and schooling environment without the need to connect to a PC or any other external device. In addition, the monitor allows users to enjoy a variety of OTT services1 such as Netflix, Samsung TV Plus and YouTube.

On the back of the popularity of its first Smart Monitor launched at the end of 2020, Samsung has enhanced its lineup this year. Now, Samsung offers 11 premium Smart Monitors including the M8, M7 and M5.

In particular, the versatile new M8 features Samsung's iconic slim design and comes in four, eye-catching new colors — Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green. The stylish design of the M8 blends well into any surrounding, satisfying a range of different consumer requirements.

In addition, the M8's removable SlimFit Cam, video conferencing solution app and other innovative display technologies are major drivers of its popularity, as people adapt to new lifestyles — such as working from home and home schooling.

The Smart Monitor M8 earned CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree from the CTA(Consumer Technology Association) in recognition of a wide array of its display technologies. Samsung started taking preorders for the M8 in the U.S., Germany, France and many other countries on March 28, 2022. Preorders for the product exceeded the company's expectations, reflecting the product's popularity across the world. In the first quarter, sales of the Smart Monitor series, including the preorder sales of the M8, increased by approximately 40% compared to the same period of last year.

“As consumers are increasingly working, learning and keeping entertained at home, the Smart Monitor redefines the traditional role of a monitor and delivers a variety of features to enhance any lifestyle,” said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are delighted to reach this one million unit milestone and anticipate the demand we are seeing to continue as consumers around the world want to live smarter, every day.”

1 Streaming service availability varies by country. Subscriptions may be required.

