Eve and Thales enter a partnership to develop eVTOL aircraft

Eve UAM, LLC, an Embraer company, and Thales, a global technology leader providing solutions, services and products in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation, digital identity and security markets, have teamed up to support the development of Eve's electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) in Brazil. The strategic partnership involves a series of joint studies over a twelve-month period, which started in January 2022, on the technical, economical and adaptable feasibility of a 100% electrically powered aircraft. Thales will also contribute with its expertise in developing avionics, electric, flight control, navigation, communication, and connectivity systems.

“This partnership will strengthen Eve's position as a leading player in the global market and our commitment to delivering an effective and sustainable new mode of urban transportation. Embraer is a leading player in aviation in Brazil and globally, and has partnered with Thales for more than thirty years, and now Eve will leverage this partnership too,” said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.

“Thales is actively engaged in Urban Air Mobility emergence. We are particularly proud to take a new step in Brazil, joining Eve in a project that can be a game-changer for sustainable urban mobility worldwide,” said Yannick Assouad, Executive-Vice President, Avionics, Thales. “This industry is coming to stay and will bring many advantages to the country, particularly concerning the environment, due to the use of clean energy.”

Both Thales Technological Space Centre, in São José dos Campos, and their recently opened Avionics Centre, in São Bernardo do Campo, will provide support to Eve's and Embraer's teams working on the project, which will also rely on Thales' engineers from France, Canada and the United States.

