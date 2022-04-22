Hyatt Announces Milestone Development with Plans for Thompson Vienna

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with an affiliate of SIGNA and CENTRAL Group for Thompson Vienna, a stunning new sophisticated lifestyle hotel to be located in the Austrian capital. The milestone development demonstrates Hyatt's drive to expand its brands throughout Europe, along with a strong commitment to growing the Thompson Hotels portfolio.

Expected to open in late 2024, the 148-room hotel will be located on Mariahilferstrasse (Mariahilfer Street) in the popular retail area of Vienna, as part of an exciting development bringing a new KaDeWe high-end department store to the city. Thompson Vienna and KaDeWe together will create an immersive, cultural destination for tourists and locals alike, offering an all-encompassing experience that brings together global luxury brands, exciting dining and entertainment options.

“We are excited to be expanding our relationship with SIGNA and CENTRAL Group by introducing plans for Thompson Vienna, the third Hyatt property in the city,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president development Europe, Hyatt. “Offering a refined residential feel, Thompson Vienna will attract visitors and locals alike with a dynamic social scene, all within the unprecedented development that will integrate high-end shopping, dining, entertainment, fashion and accommodations within one destination.”

World-renowned architects OMA and interior designers Tara Bernerd & Partners will design Thompson Vienna, creating a modern, edgy design inspired by the architecture and distinctive characteristics of Austria's famous capital, complemented by the Thompson Hotels brand's layered design, culinary sophistication and exceptional service.

“We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Hyatt on this exciting new landmark hotel for the Viennese social scene,” said Claus Stadler, COO SIGNA. “Together we will reimagine how retail and hospitality are intertwined to create a high-quality, lifestyle offering for our guests and visitors.”

The development follows Hyatt's recent announcement of plans for the Thompson Hotels brand debut in Spain with Thompson Madrid.

Thompson Vienna will mark the third Hyatt-branded hotel in the city joining Park Hyatt Vienna and Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About SIGNA Real Estate

SIGNA Real Estate has been developing and managing exceptional real estate projects in central locations in Germany and Austria for over 20 years. An experienced team of real estate experts manages all activities from a project's acquisition to its completion, and it meets the highest standards with regard to profitability, technology and sustainability. Reliability, fairness and completion on schedule are at the forefront of the team's cooperation with project partners. These values are anchored in the philosophy of the company, which was founded by René Benko, and they make SIGNA a respected partner.

Its portfolio includes the KaDeWe and the Upper West Tower by the Gedächtniskirche in Berlin, the spectacular Elbtower high-rise project in Hamburg's HafenCity, the premium Alsterhaus department store in Hamburg and the Oberpollinger and the Karstadt development project near Munich's central train station. In Austria, the outstanding portfolio properties include the premium Park Hyatt Vienna hotel and the Goldenes Quartier business district.

With these projects, SIGNA is making important contributions to the development of cities. SIGNA doesn't just concentrate on individual properties; it re-conceptualises topics such as inner city development, sustainability, variety of utilisations, networking and mobility. For liveable cities – for all of us.

About Central Group

Thailand-based CENTRAL, owned by the Chirathivat family for four generations, is a leading multi-format and multi-category retail group focusing on physical and digital retail formats, hotels, restaurants and real estate across Southeast Asia and Europe. CENTRAL began its expansion into Europe with the acquisition of Rinascente in 2011. After acquiring the Danish department store Illum in 2013, CENTRAL partnered with SIGNA to jointly invest in and develop The KaDeWe Group in 2015, followed by Globus in 2020. As a result, Europe has become a key market and strategic focus for CENTRAL, with significant senior management presence across various locations, including London.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2021, Hyatt's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 69 countries across six continents, and the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group added 96 properties in 10 countries as of November 1, 2021. Hyatt's offerings include the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless® Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua® Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Hyatt's subsidiaries operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and the Trisept Solutions® travel technology platform. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

