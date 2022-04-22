Warner Music Asia Partners with What the Duck and Signs Thai-Italian Singer Valentina Ploy

Warner Music Asia announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with Thailand's premier independent record company What the Duck by signing Valentina Ploy, one of its most accomplished singer-songwriters.

This deal will see Warner Music Asia add the established Bangkok-based star to its roster of prominent singers, and will serve to support the What the Duck label in its work to elevate Valentina's career to new heights. Warner Music will be harnessing the support of Warner Music Thailand to strengthen her domestic fan base, and utilizing the Group's regional network to introduce her work to music lovers throughout Asia and beyond.

Valentina is a singer-songwriter of mixed Italian and Thai parentage who was born and raised in Italy. She first captured the public's attention when she became a runner-up in Miss Universe Thailand 2018, and grew her fame when she released multiple singles with What the Duck starting from 2019 onwards. She has amassed nearly 40 million streams on Spotify and has charted in Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Fluent in Thai, Italian, English, French, German and Spanish, she is a truly an international talent who is positioned to grow her fan base on a global scale.

Jonathan Serbin, Co-President of Warner Music Asia, said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Valentina to Warner Music Asia. An extremely talented musician, she represents the new generation of singer-songwriters in Asia. The styles and themes of her music, and the range of languages that she can sing in, allow her to reach an incredibly wide audience with her songs. We look forward to bringing her sound to music lovers across the globe. And it's a great way to launch our partnership with What the Duck, a real pioneer in the Thai music scene.”

Valentina stated: “I am so happy to be working with Warner Music. Very excited and grateful to become part of the family as I feel that they support my vision of developing my artist career beyond limits. It's always been a dream of mine to bring my music to the world and Warner Music is perfectly suited to help me reach the widest audience possible. With Warner Music and What the Duck, I'll have an amazing set of partners that will help me achieve my vision and goal. Can't wait to release my songs on Warner Music in the weeks and months ahead.”

Karl Kongkham, Managing Director of Warner Music Thailand, continued: “Valentina has already proven herself to be a popular and impactful star in Thailand. Together with Warner Music Asia, we will work with What the Duck to continue to grow her fan base here at home, while plugging into Warner Music's wide network in Asia and beyond, to enable this Thailand-based artist to become a truly international star.”

Samkwan “Moy” Tonsompong, Managing Director of What the Duck, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Warner Music Asia on this project. We have worked with Valentina for a number of years, and have seen how she connects with fans. Already, her base in Southeast Asia and Taiwan is quite strong. The partnership with Warner Music will allow her to spread her music even further.”

Valentina will be putting out her hotly anticipated single “Bla Bli Blu” as her first official release with Warner Music. It will be available on all major DSPs from 28 April 2022.

