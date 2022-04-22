Bud Light and Former First-Round Pick Greg Olsen Challenge Fans to Pick the 'Perfect Draft' Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner and Bud Light – the presenting sponsor of the NFL Draft – is giving 21+ fans the opportunity to get paid like a first-round pick if they can pick the “Perfect Draft.” That's right – go 32-for-32 with your draft selections, and Bud Light will pay you $15 million* – just like a first-round pick!

Bud Light Perfect Draft

“As the official beer sponsor of the NFL, Bud Light continues to cement itself as the beer of choice for football fans across the country by providing them experiences and something to cheers to year-round,” said Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing, Bud Light. “Our 'Perfect Draft' campaign is the latest way Bud Light is celebrating the most passionate fanbase in sports with the ultimate prize – getting paid like a first-round NFL pick.”

To encourage fans 21+ to enter the competition for their chance to get paid, Bud Light has partnered with former tight end, and 2007 first-round selection, Greg Olsen. Beginning today, fans 21+ can submit their picks to enter the 'Perfect Draft' competition at budlight.com/perfectdraft.

“There is no better feeling than getting selected as a first round pick in the NFL – I know that firsthand,” said Greg Olsen, NFL Legend. “With the 'Perfect Draft' program, Bud Light and I are teaming up to bring that excitement to expert fans who are able to perfectly predict every first-round selection in this year's NFL Draft. $15 million* is on the line, America. Let's see those picks!”

Fans can submit their 'Perfect Draft' selections up until Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m., and then tune in to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. to watch the action unfold and see if you will be cashing in on a first-round payday!

Bud Light will also be on the ground in Las Vegas throughout NFL Draft Weekend to help fans 21+ raise a toast to the newest additions to their favorite team. Fans can visit Bud Light at the NFL Draft Experience and fill out their own Mock Draft. If a fan correctly predicts the first five selections from the first round Thursday night, they can show their Mock Draft for a chance to win upgraded VIP access.

And finally, for NFL fans who will not be in Las Vegas for the draft and their team doesn't have a first round pick, Bud Light is giving them a reason to tune in…by picking up a beer for them during the first round! To learn how to redeem Bud Light, visit: www.MyBeerRebate.com/#/AB-5800**

To learn more about Bud Light's Perfect Draft and their presence at the NFL Draft, visit: budlight.com/perfectdraft. To follow the latest on Bud Light, visit BudLight.com and follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on Twitter at @BudLight, and on Instagram at @BudLight.

*15 million paid as an annuity of $300,000 a year over 50 years.

** You could receive a complimentary* Bud Light 6-pack (12oz. cans or bottles) after rebate.**

*CO, FL, and NV residents: Rebate amount will be equivalent to the purchase price of one (1) Bud Light draft beer, up to $8, excluding tax. CA and IL residents: Rebate amount will be equivalent to the purchase price of one (1) Bud Light 6-pack (12oz. cans or bottles), minus $1.00, up to $8, excluding tax. OH residents: Rebate amount will be equivalent to the purchase price of one (1) Bud Light 6-pack (12oz. cans or bottles), minus $0.01, up to $8, excluding tax. **Paid via Bud Light Prepaid Mastercard. Offer valid to CA, CO, FL, IL, NV and OH residents 21+. Offer starts and ends on 04/28/22. Requests must be received by 05/05/22. Valid for up to 6 months; unused funds will forfeit after the valid thru date. Terms and conditions apply. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY

— WebWireID288161 —