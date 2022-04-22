New Canon EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II Firmware Enables Frame.io Camera to Cloud Compatibility

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced a firmware update for the Canon EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II digital cinema cameras. The new firmware will enable these cameras to be Frame.io Camera to Cloud (C2C) compatible devices. This cutting edge workflow can save valuable time, allowing a collaborative cloud-based workflow in a variety of production environments from scripted motion picture and television production to reality TV, documentary, commercial, and more.

Transferring footage from camera, from on set or location, into the post-production workflow traditionally requires backing up files to a hard drive and carrying or shipping the drives to another location to be ingested for post. C2C workflow sends secure high-quality, low-bandwidth H.264 proxies, 4K 10bit 4:2:2 H.265 (HEVC) files and uncompressed audio files with matching timecode and filenames to the Frame.io cloud platform. Frame.io® is now an Adobe® company.

Using a third-party Wi-Fi, 5G or LTE streaming encoder connected to the camera output, Frame.io C2C workflow can automatically distribute clips to editors (or anyone else who needs them) the moment the Director calls “cut.” This enables immediate review of footage on an authorized user's device on or off set, anywhere in the world, empowering all stakeholders to watch production and collaborate in real-time.

Availability

The firmware update that will enable Canon EOS C300 Mark III and Canon EOS C500 Mark II digital cinema cameras to leverage third-party encoders for Camera to Cloud is scheduled to be available end of May 2022.*

