Earth Day: driving a sustainable future

We recognise that we have a part to play in protecting our planet. To leave a lighter footprint, we're actively working on ways to reduce our impact.

We're committed to taking action and our positive business strategy shares our plans and ambitions to become a net zero business by 2032. In 2021, we launched three new employee positive business squads, including a sustainability network, to help drive initiatives that support people and our planet.

While we still have a way to go, here are some of the actions our business and brands are taking to contribute towards a more sustainable future.

Material impact

Our brands are progressing in their journey to use lower-impact materials. Canterbury's British & Irish Lions jersey is made from recycled materials, Kickers launched its first 100% vegan boot with Lucy and Yak and ellesse has incorporated recycled polyester and natural dyes in their collections.

Berghaus continues to create products that carry their MADEKIND™ label, which means a product that fulfils criteria such as containing more than 50% recycled or biobased content, more than 90% bluesign® approved fabric, or is made with certified sustainable down or cotton. Endura uses recycled yarns in all their MTB jerseys and over a third of their road jerseys.

There's also been new product innovations, with Speedo launching a kickboard and buoy made from a bio-based material mix using algae, while SeaVees' SeaChange sneaker collection is made from almost entirely recycled material.

Closing the loop

Our brands continue to explore circular processes to extend the lives of their products. Berghaus' collaboration with the climbing kit company Dirtbags creates new climbing products such as chalk bags by upcycling their old and unusable products. One waterproof jacket and one fleece zip top make six or seven fleece-lined chalk bags.

6 million trees and counting

Our reforestation partner, Eden Reforestation Projects, restores degraded mangrove swamps and forests in Mozambique, Kenya and Madagascar. The trees planted sequester carbon, protect ecosystems and create jobs, empowering local communities through fair wages and long-term ownership over the forests they plant. This project is not just about planting trees; it's about growing them. In their words, “It takes a village to raise a forest.”

Our brands have committed to planting 50 million trees by 2032. So far, our brands collectively planted 6 million trees in 2021 and this year they're planting 7.5 million.

Water wise

As a business that's part of the textile industry, we understand the pressure our actions have on water sources. To protect this precious resource, we support charity: water projects that help supply clean and safe water to communities in our sourcing markets. As a Sustainable Apparel Coalition member, we also use the Higg Index to measures the environmental impact of different materials to help our brands identify materials with a lower environmental impact.

Office footprint

We're taking steps to minimise our footprint across our operations. Last year, we procured 100% renewable energy in our owned offices. We're also shifting our company car policy to support fully electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Read more about our ambitious positive business approach and targets here.

