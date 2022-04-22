Author John Zaugg Presents a Compelling Read that Will Help America Find the Truth

“Each must for himself alone decide what is right and what is wrong, and which course is patriotic and which isn't. You cannot shirk this and be a man. To decide against your convictions is to be an unqualified and inexcusable traitor, both to yourself and your country. If you alone of all the nation shall decide one way, and that way is the right way according to your convictions, you have done your duty by yourself and by your country—hold up your head! You have nothing to be ashamed of.” – Mark Twain.
In the book, “The Truth, How to Save America,” John H. Zaugg presents a discourse on how to steer the United States of America into finding its way back to becoming the Land of the Free. John asks tough questions and provides answers. John's honesty makes for a great wake-up call. He laces the book with pills that are hard to swallow but are rich in insight that will help America—a nation of lost sheep—find its way back.
“Each of us has to wake up because we have been rendered so gullible, we are headed down a yellow brick path that leads nowhere. The problem isn't what the government is doing in secret, the problem is what it is doing right in front of us, with our consent and with our money. By reading this book you will be smarter than your average college professor because you will know how to answer two questions: What kind of people are we, and how do we become the best we could be?” – John writes.
Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/the-truth-how-to-save-america-by-john-h-zaugg
The Truth, How to Save America
Author: John H. Zaugg
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Published Date: April 2022
Book Genre: Politics & Social Sciences › Politics & Government
About the Author:
Author John H. Zaugg is a lifelong student of the true American ideals and values and a supporter of personal liberty for all. He lives in Denver, Colorado.
