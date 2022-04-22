Boeing Announces Multi-Year Commitment to Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture

Boeing B today announced its support of an ambitious initiative at the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture to address climate change through a program of scientific research and solution-oriented innovations. The five-year, $10 million commitment will fund research methods for carbon capture at scale.

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time and at Boeing, we believe we have a responsibility to take action and help find solutions to reverse its effect,” said Chris Raymond, Boeing's chief sustainability officer. “To find sustainable solutions, we must work together across industry and academia, and invest in the scientific research and development that are crucial to the success of tackling climate change. This program brings all those components together and we're honored to support Yale's groundbreaking and important work in this space.”

The goal of the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture is to develop natural solutions to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. The Center's initial focus is on near-term solutions that can capture approximately one gigaton per year, which is equivalent to current annual airline emissions. The center is developing a portfolio of carbon removal strategies that capture and store carbon from the air using natural processes and will help build planetary capacity to reduce atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations over the next half-century.

“If we are to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change, we need a portfolio of solutions to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions, including natural carbon capture. Boeing's generous support for the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture will enable us to accelerate the pace of research into methods of carbon sequestration at scale — with the ultimate goal being the development of real-world solutions that can be utilized by a wide array of sectors,” said Indy Burke, Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. Dean of the Yale School of the Environment.

Boeing is committed to environmental stewardship – both within its operations and through the use and servicing of its products. Over the past two years, Boeing has achieved net-zero carbon emissions within its operations. Additionally, along with the global civil aviation industry, the company is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As part of Boeing's work with global partners for aerospace sustainability, the company looks outside the industry to support research and development. Natural carbon capture can play a significant role in mitigating the effects of greenhouse gas emissions while also offering potential co-benefits such as increased agricultural yields, biodiversity conservation, and water purification.

In 2021, Boeing established multiple partnerships to help advance the renewable energy transition with partners including SkyNRG, SkyNRG Americas, Alaska Airlines, Etihad Airways, NASA, Rolls-Royce, and United Airlines. The company also joined the First Movers Coalition, partnering with leading companies across sectors to accelerate the development of new technologies to reduce emissions. Additionally, Boeing continues to make progress through its joint venture, Wisk, which is working to bring to market the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S., helping decarbonize transportation while enabling new business opportunities centered around Urban Air Mobility.

