Author Honor Mamath tells the story of "Roy's Daughters in an Age of Despots"

Can ordinary people, not only some world leaders, ever behave like tyrants? Author Honor Mamath explores this premise in her historical fiction book “Roy's Daughters in an Age of Despots” (ReadersMagnet).
“Roy's Daughters in an Age of Despots” tells how American sisters react to events in the 1960s. Their father works for the State Department at a time of global threats, especially during the Berlin Crisis of 1962 and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Roy, their father, needs to tamp down the fear when he is called upon to support President John F. Kennedy's mission to keep world peace.
Can ordinary people, not only some world leaders, ever behave like tyrants? Know the answer in Honor Mamath's book “Roy's Daughters in an Age of Despots,” which looks at global events from the eyes of civilians. Available today on Amazon and ReadersMagnet online bookstore.
“Roy's Daughters in an Age of Despots” will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at booth 208 for the 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 23-24, 2022, at the University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA.
Roy's Daughters in an Age of Despots
Author | Honor Mamath
Published date |
Publisher | ReadersMagnet
Author Bio
Honor Mamath lived in Europe for two years on a military base in 1962 and 1963, during President Kennedy's assassination. Since that shock to the world, she is interested in what history can teach us. Later, she earned her high school teaching credential and taught at a business college in the 1980s. Her interest in human relationships as well as historical adventures inspire her plots and stories.
— WebWireID288106 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.