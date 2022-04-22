TNT's 2022 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel Coverage to Continue with Saturday's Game 4 Doubleheader – 76ers vs. Raptors and Mavericks vs. Jazz – Beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET

TNT will continue its 2022 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel game coverage with back-to-back Game 4 doubleheaders this weekend.

In Saturday's first game, the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid – up 3-0 in the series – will visit the Toronto Raptors and Pascal Siakam on Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m. ET. Later at 4:30 p.m., the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell will look to even the series against the Dallas Mavericks and Jalen Brunson at 4:30 p.m. TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax will lead into live game coverage at 1:30 p.m.

Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy and Nabil Karim will provide commentary for 76ers/Raptors, with Spero Dedes, Grant Hill and reporter Matt Winer on the call for Mavericks/Jazz.

Both of the NBA's top seeds will be in action on Sunday, April 24, starting with the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler visiting the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young at 7 p.m. In the nightcap, the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul will visit the New Orleans Pelicans and CJ McCollum at 9:30 p.m. Inside the NBA presented by Kia with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal will cap the night's action.

Ian Eagle, Jim Jackson and Rebecca Haarlow will call Heat/Hawks, while Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and reporter Allie LaForce will provide commentary for Suns/Pelicans.

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving will host the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum in Game 4 of their series on Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m., followed by Jazz/Mavericks, Game 5, at 9:30 p.m. Pregame coverage will start at 6:30 p.m., while Inside the NBA will follow the night's doubleheader.

Game crews for the night: Anderson, Van Gundy and Stephanie Ready (Celtics/Nets), and Dedes, Hill and Winer (Jazz/Mavericks).

A pair of Western Conference Game 5s will follow on Tuesday, April 26, with the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns at 7:30 p.m. Pelicans/Suns will follow at 10 p.m. Pregame coverage will tip off at 7 p.m., while the night's studio coverage will wrap up with Inside the NBA following the night's action.

Eagle, Jackson and Chris Haynes will call Timberwolves/Grizzlies, while Harlan, Miller and LaForce will be in Phoenix for Pelicans/Suns.

In addition to best-in-class coverage on TNT, Turner Sports offers multiple companion and supplemental viewing experiences for this year's NBA Playoffs, including NBA Twitter Live and TNT Overtime.

TNT will televise up to 29 First Round games, along with the Conference Semifinals, and exclusive coverage of the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals presented by AT&T 5G.

Live streaming coverage of all NBA on TNT games is also available via http://www.tntdrama.com/watchtnt and the Watch TNT app. NBA on TNT games are incorporated into the B/R app. Fans can access the games whenever and wherever they desire by logging in with the user name and password provided by their TV service provider.

— WebWireID288177 —