Kimberly Rosales highlights the sectors that are the most advanced in the use of cryptocurrencies

There are more sectors in which cryptocurrencies can be used. For a long time, cryptocurrencies have been a topic of discussion. It is now that financial tools that are available and useable for everyone are becoming more accessible than the elite. By making it easier to access capital and financial services, cryptocurrencies can help to foster social and economic growth in all parts of the globe, even those in developing countries. Kimberly Rosales is an expert on crypto and talks about the most advanced areas in cryptocurrency implementation.

Particularly, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have a very utilitarian, yet also a disruptive, quality that slowly but surely interferes with the functioning of the traditional financial system.

Existing cryptocurrency-related industries are already thriving. They are supported by institutions that monitor all exchanges of digital currency around the globe. The rate of growth in cryptocurrency is staggering. This is a new industry where many people have found a way of growing financially.

“Bitcoin is the most well-known of all cryptocurrencies. It has allowed many people and businesses to develop and prosper. Rosales also points out that many people rely on these coins to generate income. These needs are changing slowly and cryptocurrencies offer great potential to address them. There are many sectors in which cryptocurrencies are being used. The availability of numerous programs and applications that allow for the use of cryptocurrency brings them closer to a large population.

Over a third (33%) of the world's population doesn't have access to basic banking services, such as current accounts or loans. These services can be very helpful in times of financial emergency. These people are often already financially poor and resort to dangerous and dubious lending practices. These practices have an unjust interest rate, which leads to more instability for those who apply for loans.

With their ease of use and security, cryptocurrencies are the perfect solution. Many programs and applications now allow you to use cryptocurrencies and make them available to a wider audience. Another benefit to using cryptocurrency is its decentralization, which allows trading across borders to be possible.

The use of the technology will facilitate a financial revolution that will increase the number of sectors where cryptocurrencies are used and also leave everyone more connected, empowered, and financially enabled.

”Because cryptocurrencies and blockchain do not need an actual physical building to exist, the costs associated with transacting them are minimal,“ Rosales asserts. ”There is no need to pay employee salaries, utility bills, or rent. So these savings naturally transform into low transaction fees. This, in turn, encourages more people to rely on these new financial tools and start transacting, allowing the global economy to become more intertwined."

Today, the banking industry, which has long been wedded to tedious processes, has begun to experience change. Blockchain technology enables seamless and secure global transactions in a matter of minutes. Cryptocurrencies provide a digital currency and a platform for banks and users to transact. This is just a tip of the changes to come.

The casino industry has embraced cutting-edge technology to survive. Most casino brands are online and many accept cryptocurrencies in their payments. Many gaming platforms accept cryptocurrencies, thus accepting players from all over the world.

Cryptocurrency casino transactions are now safer and faster. There are also cryptocurrencies targeting gambling and other entertainment sectors.

Content creators, such as musicians, have long suffered at the hands of producers. It is difficult to sell content even in this digital age and this is where blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies come in handy.

XRP is one of the trend-setting cryptocurrencies targeting content creators. By cutting out the middlemen, this technology allows musicians to benefit directly. It also allows consumers to access and pay for content easily.

About Kimberly Rosales

Kimberly Rosales is an entrepreneur and tech aficionado who, early on, understood the full capabilities cryptocurrency could offer. She founded ChainMyne, a FINTRAC-registered company, in 2020 as a means to offer an easier method for accessing digital currency, as well as to empower cryptocurrency holders. While the majority of her time is occupied by ensuring her business ventures constantly run smoothly, when she does have some free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and exploring new locations.

