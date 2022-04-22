Author Troy Louis Offers Solace for Weary Souls in His Book, "Sitting on Jesus's Lap: Life on Earth"

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million individuals in the United States each year, or around 6.7 percent of the population aged 18 and over. MDD, often known as clinical depression, is a mental health issue with several consequences. It affects mood and behavior and bodily processes such as eating and sleeping. In the United States, MDD is one of the most common mental illnesses. Meanwhile, nearly 40 million persons in the United States (19.1%) suffer from anxiety disorders.



In America alone, the cry for help is seemingly increasing. But why does it take so much courage to ask for help? Are we afraid of prejudice? Or are we aware that some of our burdens take more than just sessions of talking about our feelings and chemical-induced normalcy that wears off after a few hours?



In “Sitting on Jesus's Lap,” Troy Louis provides a practical narrative to help weary souls find their solace.



“What is going on in today's society that's causing this cry for help to be used so often? Is it just a common word that people use so freely? Or is it because we have an extremely high cry for help from all the problems we have on earth. Is anyone listening? Does anyone care? Is it doing me any justice? Or is the cry for help being taken in vain? Sometimes we cry out while hoping it is just a bad dream, only to realize that we all need help at some point in our lives. I am hoping this book blesses you and will be used as a tool to help you during your life trials.” --Troy writes.



The book offers readers holistic spiritual insights that help deal with contemporary societal issues such as pressure, anxiety, mental health instability, physical vitality, and conditions that cause us to be anxious and afraid. It provides a sense of security that only Jesus can provide. Troy allows us to become children in spirit who are honest and unapologetic in sharing their woes to Jesus.



The book is a read for the mind, soul, and spirit and an oasis for a hungry, tired, thirsty, and anxious world.



Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/sitting-on-jesuss-lap-by-troy-louis



Sitting on Jesus's Lap

Author: Troy Louis

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: April 2022

Book Genre: Christian Books & Bibles › Christian Living



About the Author:

Troy Louis was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. He grew up in a big family, that consisted of three boys and three girls. He weighed in at a pound and half at birth with a small chance to live, but he is here today alive and well.



As a teenager, he gave his life to Christ and desired to live for Him; that's when life became challenging. Now looking back at his past, he is amazed on how Christ transformed his life.

— WebWireID288168 —