CAPE Analytics Selected as a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area

Today, CAPE Analytics, the leader in AI-powered property intelligence, is pleased to announce its inclusion in San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journals' Best Places to Work in the Bay Area. The award recognizes businesses with exemplary workplaces and day-to-day operations.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked by their own Bay Area employees using a thirty-question survey, excluding participation from owners and employees with more than 5% ownership. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them highest on values such as collaborative culture, compensation, benefits, team building activities, other amenities, and management practices. All eligible employees at CAPE Analytics were invited to participate in the survey. Previously recognized Bay Area companies include Salesforce, Credit Karma and Bayer.

“We're extremely proud that CAPE Analytics has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal,” said Ryan Kottenstette, CEO and Founder at CAPE Analytics. “Our team has a unique combination of talent and humility, which makes for a collaborative environment that accelerates innovation. It's an honor to come to work every day alongside great people who are putting forth their best effort to solve challenging and pressing problems, with a focus on positively impacting our clients and communities.”

This award comes on the heels of a landmark year for CAPE, which has yielded an expansion of capabilities, numerous partnerships and selection as a Tech100 Real Estate Company by HousingWire.

For more information about CAPE's selection as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, visit www.capeanalytics.com

About CAPE Analytics

CAPE Analytics provides instant property intelligence for buildings across the United States and Canada. CAPE Analytics enables residential and commercial property stakeholders to access valuable property attributes instantly, with the accuracy and detail that typically requires an on-site inspection, but with unparalleled immediacy and global scale. Founded in 2014, CAPE Analytics is backed by leading venture capital firms and insurers and is comprised of machine learning, data infrastructure, and property risk experts.

