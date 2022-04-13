Brand new age-restricted community trades in Austin, Texas

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of ArborView, a 151-unit, age-restricted (62+) active adult apartment community in Austin, Texas.

JLL represented the seller, Cadence Multi-Family, in the sale of the property to Sparrow Partners. The buyers assumed the existing HUD financing on the project.

Opened in 2021, ArborView is located in Greyrock Ridge within the Circle C Ranch master-planned community in southwest Austin. Development of Circle C Ranch began in 1982 and today the community includes over 6,400 homes. Neighborhood amenities include an 18-hole golf course, tennis club, four swim center and more than 500 acres of dedicated park land. Circle C Ranch is served by the Escarpment Village shopping center, which includes a variety of upscale restaurants, shops and an HEB grocery store.

ArborView offers a variety of amenities including a demonstration kitchen, fully equipped fitness center and class studio, hair salon, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, putting greens and a resort-style swimming pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, fully equipped kitchens, subway tile backsplashes, wood-style plank and ceramic tile flooring and plush wall-to-wall carpeting.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Managing Director Charles Bissell.

Cadence Multi-Family is an experienced developer of multi-family and other project types based in Austin, Texas. Partners Bob Ruggio and Curtis Davidson are active developers in the Austin area and other major Texas markets. Cadence currently has over 1,500 multi-housing units and 3,000 single family lots under development.

Sparrow Partners offers a full range of services, including development, construction and management of active adult apartment homes. Founded in 2017, Sparrow Partners is at the forefront of active adult apartment segment, one of the fastest-growing housing segments in the nation with properties spanning Texas, Oklahoma, Nevada and Arizona. Their communities are designed to meet the needs of today's seniors and help them live happier, healthier and more connected lives.

