Fordham University Economics Professor Robert J. Brent Presents a Discourse That Scrutinizes the Cost and Benefits of Successful Dementia Interventions

In the medical community, there are three major misunderstandings about dementia: what it is, what can be done, and what should be done. To begin with, the focus has been solely on brain pathology. This is a common misunderstanding, as dementia is a behavioral disorder. It's a type of cognitive impairment that makes it difficult to carry out daily tasks. Second, because no drugs or operations that may modify brain diseases have yet to be identified, one would believe that there is nothing that can be done to treat dementia at this time. This is untrue, as several therapies have been demonstrated to be successful in lowering dementia symptoms. Finally, the medical community has concentrated only on developing effective therapies. This is a fallacy, because the goal of public policy is to find effective remedies that are socially beneficial and hence worth funding. Only if an evaluation shows that an intervention is successful and that the benefits outweigh the costs should it be funded.



“Cost-Benefit Analysis and Dementia: New Interventions” is a groundbreaking book that masterfully pulls together the numerous successful dementia therapies to minimize the symptoms of this terrible illness. It also scrutinizes the faults of cost-effective analysis that most health economists misconstrue with cost-benefit analysis. Robert J. Brent offers a unique look at the need to prevent elder abuse and establish an international convention for human rights, focusing on novel treatments such as years of schooling, Medicare eligibility, hearing aids, eye correction and avoiding nursing homes.



Rather than utilizing the medical definition, “Cost-Benefit Analysis and Dementia: New Interventions” provides an in-depth look at dementia by employing a behavioral definition and showing how the symptoms might impair everyday living activities. It investigates the causality of dementia therapies to determine their efficacy, the risk factors, and the current list of interventions. It also includes a three-step approach for analyzing the monetary advantages of those treatments to determine if they are socially beneficial.



This book is a resource for economists interested in the Cost-Benefit Analysis of dementia care as it is written in a thorough yet approachable format. The many approaches described to lessen dementia symptoms will be illuminating to healthcare professionals, legislators, and non-professionals.



“The book offers a fascinating paradigm to reflect upon dementia interventions, promising to widen the lens of interested governments, public health, and policymakers, as well as clinicians alike. By interlinking concepts of protecting human rights, preventing elder abuse, caring for persons living with dementia, all contributing to improving global health and the economy, this book offers a solid rationale for an international United Nations convention on the human rights for older persons.” —Kiran Rabheru, University of Ottawa, Canada



About the Author:

Robert J. Brent, Professor of Economics, Fordham University, New York, US.

