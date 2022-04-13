NCR Commits to Net Zero Emissions and Provides Diversity Baseline Metrics in Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reports

NCR Corporation NCR, a leading enterprise technology provider, has committed to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and publicly disclosed Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics for emissions and diversity. These Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)-aligned inaugural reports provide baseline data for NCR's ESG efforts to improve upon year over year.

“Last year, NCR committed to becoming an ESG leader among our peer technology companies. We have been working hard to improve key areas that our employees, customers, investors and suppliers care about most,” said Michael D. Hayford, Chief Executive Officer, NCR. “We are sharing multiple ESG reports and commitments for the first time to really stand behind what we said we were going to do and will continue to be transparent as we work to achieve our goals.”

The path to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 includes transitioning the NCR fleet to electric vehicles. NCR's greenhouse gas disclosure covering 2021 emissions and 2050 commitments are available on its ESG Hub. NCR's SASB-aligned ESG report, filed under the industry classification of Software and IT Services, can also be found on the ESG Hub.

NCR's IDEAS report (Inclusion, Diversity, Equality, Allyship and Storytelling) provides 2021 diversity metrics, including global gender and U.S.-based race and ethnicity data. The report highlights how NCR drove progress in IDEAS through its 2021 initiatives, the impact of business resources groups, diversity on the NCR Board of Directors and plans for future investments.

“We are focused on IDEAS at NCR because having a diverse workforce starts with the “I”: Inclusion. We recognize that as a global company headquartered in the United States, we need to be dedicated to engaging each of our employees, all over the world, so that they know and feel like they belong,” said Patrice Graves, Chief Human Resources Officer, NCR. “Our 2021 employee demographic data gives us a benchmark so we can continue to develop a more inclusive culture and improve our global diversity.”

To read the reports and for more details on progress, NCR encourages all stakeholders to visit its ESG Hub at https://www.ncr.com/about/esg. Additional materials and information will be published periodically.

