T-Systems goes all-electric

T-Systems is switching its entire global business vehicle fleet to electric cars from 2022. In Germany, around 1,400 employees will order an all-electric car as their company car when they next switch. Today, around one hundred T-Systems employees are on the road in all-electric vehicles. By the end of 2024, all of the company's business vehicles will be electric-powered. This will reduce T-Systems' CO2 emissions by 1,000 tons per year. This annual saving corresponds to ten percent of the current remaining emissions from self-generated or purchased energy.

Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems, says: "Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy. Our electric business vehicles will form one of the largest managed electric fleets in Germany. In this way, we also show on the roads every day that we are really serious about reducing CO 2 emissions. We are aware that this is a challenge for our employees. That's why we support them with a wider choice of cars and are driving forward the expansion of the charging infrastructure.”

Olga Nevska, Managing Director of Telekom Mobility Solutions, is pleased about the Telekom subsidiary's project: "We have been investing in resource-saving mobility solutions for years and thus actively shaping the traffic turnaround. Alternative drive systems play a central role in this. That is why we are happy to support T-Systems' consistent approach and will be offering a choice of almost 30 e-models. In parallel, we are continuing to work on making our offering more flexible and digital, so that our employees can leave their cars behind as often as possible."

By switching to all-electric cars, T-Systems is driving forward the expansion of the company's charging infrastructure. Charging stations are already in place at seven of the ten major sites in Germany. Further charging stations are planned at the other sites and will then be available for employees and customers alike.

The e-fleet is part of T-Systems' sustainability strategy. The consistent focus on all-electric vehicles is also a clear signal to support the transformation of the German automotive industry toward zero-emission mobility.

The company aims to achieve net zero for direct and indirect energy consumption by 2025 in the own company. Electricity consumption has already been fed one hundred percent from renewable energies since 2021. And the range of products that support customers in their sustainability strategy is also growing.

Deutsche Telekom has been actively committed to climate protection since the 1990s. The Group has set itself the goal of operating in a climate-neutral manner across the entire value chain by 2040 at the latest.

More information at www.telekom.com/en/corporate-responsibility.

Further solutions for business customers in the field of sustainability:

www.t-systems.com/de/en/about-t-systems/in-focus/sustainability

-----

IMAGE CAPTION:

Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems, says: "Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy. Our electric business vehicles will form one of the largest managed electric fleets in Germany. In this way, we also show on the roads every day that we are really serious about reducing CO2 emissions.”

— WebWireID287765 —