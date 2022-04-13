Unisys Announces Date of First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Unisys Corporation UIS said that it will release its first-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Unisys will host a conference call with the financial community on Thursday, April 28 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
The company will offer a live, listen-only Webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. A replay of the Webcast will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call.
About Unisys
Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit www.unisys.com
