New oil and gas discovery by the North Sea Troll and Fram area

Equinor, which is the operator of production licence 293 B, has discovered oil and gas close to the Troll and Fram area. Based on preliminary estimates the size of the discovery is between 4 and 8 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent, or 25-50 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.
The licence owners are Equinor (51%), DNO (29%), Idemitsu (10%) and Longboat Energy (10%).
Temporarily called Kveikje, this is the sixth discovery in this area since the autumn of 2019. Up to more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent were proven in the five former discoveries.
“We are very pleased to make another discovery in this area that we regard to be commercial. As we did with the other discoveries in this area, we will consider tying this discovery to the Troll B or C platform. By utilising the existing infrastructure, we will be able to recover these volumes at a low cost and with low emissions,” says Lill H. Brusdal, Equinor's vice president for the Troll area.
There were several drilling targets in the exploration well. After Kveikje was discovered, drilling continued to the next target in the upper part of the Cretaceous stratigraphic sequence. Smaller deposits of petroleum were discovered that are considered as non-commercial. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.
The well was drilled by Deepsea Stavanger.
Plans call for Equinor to drill another exploration well in this area this year.EQUINOR'S EXPLORATION STRATEGY
- We will explore for volumes in mature areas, where discoveries can be tied into existing infrastructure to maximise the value of investments we have made over 40 years.
- We will drill between 20 and 30 exploration wells each year moving forward.
- Around 80 per cent of the exploration wells will be drilled in familiar areas near existing infrastructure, but certain new areas and ideas will be tested.
- We will drill wells based on three main criteria: high profitability and low break-even prices, short payback time and low carbon intensity.
- Exploration is crucial in order to maintain the cash flow from the Norwegian continental shelf and to secure the gas volumes necessary to develop a blue hydrogen value chain.
— WebWireID287770 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.