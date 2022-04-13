AP publishes Jill Biden biography

“Jill: A Biography of the First Lady” reveals some of the private sides of a public figure who has often been described as President Joe Biden's greatest political asset.
Written by Julie Pace, AP executive editor and former Washington bureau chief, and AP White House reporter Darlene Superville, the portrait of Biden centers on her role as a wife, mother and grandmother, but also as a professor who earned a doctorate in educational leadership. Biden is the first to hold a paying job outside the White House as first lady, teaching at Northern Virginia Community College.
“This profile of first lady Jill Biden puts her personality into focus, helping readers understand how she managed to hold the Biden family together through tragedy and good fortune alike,” said Peter Costanzo, AP director of books and podcasts. “We are excited to work with Little, Brown and Company on this informative biography.”
“Little, Brown and Company is proud to publish this definitive biography of First Lady Jill Biden. Despite being in the public eye for decades, many Americans are still getting to know her and to understand why she is so widely popular,” said Bruce Nichols, senior vice president and publisher of Little, Brown and Company.
"Jill: A Biography of the First Lady" will be released on April 19 and is currently available in hardcover, e-book and audio, wherever books are sold.
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day.
Little, Brown and Company is a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc. Founded in 1837, Little, Brown has long been recognized as a publisher committed to publishing fiction of the highest quality fiction and nonfiction of lasting significance. Hachette Book Group is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre, the third largest trade and educational publisher in the world. www.littlebrownandcompany.com
