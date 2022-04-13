Brave Bunnies Collect Carrots to Win Replicating Wilds, Multipliers and Free Spins in Everygame Casino's New Run Rabbit, Run

Just in time for Easter, Everygame Casino has just added Run Rabbit, Run, a new bunny-themed game from Realtime Gaming. Mr. Rabbit wilds hop to fill their entire reel and brave bunnies collect bonus Carrots that trigger a bonus feature. Until May 15th, players that make a minimum $20 deposit can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
Run Rabbit, Run! is hopping with ways to win. Mr. Rabbit is a Replicating Wild symbol that can hop to other positions and fill the entire reel with Wilds.
The Scatter in this game is a Carrot Farm. Three or more Scatters trigger a bonus feature where rabbits attempt to cross a highway to get to the carrot farm on the other side. They can collect bonus Carrots as they cross. Their first Bonus Carrot increases the win multiplier to 3X. A second awards extra Wilds and three wins extra free spins.
Run Rabbit, Run is available in the download and instant play casinos and in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets. It has two jackpots that can be randomly triggered after any spin.
RUN RABBIT, RUN INTRODUCTORY BONUS
150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Run Rabbit, Run
Min. deposit just $20
Code: RABBIT150
Available until May 15th
PLAYERS COMPETE FOR TOP WEEKLY PRIZES
Everygame Casino's $240,000 Spring Fortune bonus contest continues until May 2nd. Players earn points as they play games and, every week, the top 300 players win $30,000 in prizes.
Everygame Casino has a huge selection of real money online casino games. Later this month they'll introduce Fortunate Buddha where collecting mystical Fortune Orbs can win the game's Super Grand Jackpot.
