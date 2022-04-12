Lucid Announces New Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance Model with 1,050 Horsepower









Lucid Air Grand Touring customer deliveries already in progress; deliveries of new Grand Touring Performance model begin June 2022



New Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance delivers 1,050 horsepower, accelerates from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds



Lucid Air Grand Touring rated at 819 horsepower, surpassing an earlier estimate of 800, accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds



With an EPA-estimated range of up to 516 miles – or 4.6 miles of driving range per kilowatt hour – Lucid Air Grand Touring leads the entire EV industry in efficiency



Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, announced today that it has begun customer deliveries of Lucid Air Grand Touring and that it will introduce a new version of Lucid Air, the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance.

Introducing the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance

The Lucid Air Grand Touring will soon be joined by an exciting new version of the Air: the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance. With 1,050 horsepower, the dual-motor Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance is the most powerful electric vehicle currently available in North America – and with an EPA-estimated driving range of 446 miles, still more than any other brands' electric vehicles, it doesn't compromise. Two of Lucid's proprietary electric motors – one at each axle – propel the Air Grand Touring Performance from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds. It will have an MSRP of $179,000 and customer deliveries in the U.S. are slated to begin in June 2022. In Canada, the Air Grand Touring Performance will be priced at $242,000 CAD (before taxes), with deliveries beginning in August 2022.

''Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance answers the strong demand we continue to see for higher-performance versions of the Lucid Air,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. “The remarkable speed with which we are able to conceive and bring this model to market is possible only because of Lucid's high degree of vertical integration and in-house production of our proprietary EV powertrain and battery pack technology.”

Customer Deliveries Have Already Commenced for Grand Touring

The retail launch of the Lucid Air Grand Touring model range signifies a major milestone in Lucid's growth, as it is the first production series to be introduced following the sold-out Lucid Air Dream Edition, limited to 520 units.

“Lucid Air Grand Touring epitomizes the promise of the Lucid brand – a triumvirate of industry-leading range and efficiency, stellar driving dynamics, and luxurious interior space,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. “This unparalleled fusion of attributes is the product of Lucid's groundbreaking in-house technology, exemplified by our miniaturized drive units with unrivaled power density and race-proven 900V+ battery and power architecture.”

