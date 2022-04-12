Tech Mahindra launches first-of-its-kind, 'Meta Village' to gamify learning

To strengthen its commitment towards 'Make in India' and drive innovation in the education sector at the grassroots level via gamified learning

Makers LabTM, the research and development arm of Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind 'Meta Village', a digital twin of Pargaon in Maharashtra to gamify learning on the Roblox platform. Strengthening its commitment towards 'Make in India', with the launch of the Meta Village, Tech Mahindra will drive innovation in the education sector at the grassroots level.

The Meta Village will enable the students to play on Roblox to learn the basics of computers and coding in Bharat MarkUp Language (BHAML), a platform built by Makers LabTM that enables anyone to code in their native language. As a part of Tech Mahindra's initiative to promote technical education and skill development in rural areas by harnessing the power of technology, Makers LabTM has already been teaching children the basics of computers and BHAML.

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said, “We believe that education systems must constantly reinvent to leverage innovative approaches and new technologies to their full potential. Metaverse is one such disruptive technology that has the power to revolutionise learning through immersive digital experiences. With the launch of Meta Village, Tech Mahindra will harness the power of Metaverse to build innovative solutions that can have a positive impact on society. A part of TechMVerse, Meta Village will gamify the learning process for children in rural India, thereby providing them with an opportunity to develop the crucial technical skills needed to become tomorrow's disruptors.”

This training will be done through a classroom in the Roblox Pargaon Meta Village. Pargaon is the first Indian village to get a digital twin in Metaverse. The students would be able to access classrooms in Meta Village for live as well as offline sessions.

Tech Mahindra offers innovative digital technologies and virtualisation solutions to make learning fun and effectively and efficiently impart education. As part of NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience', Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

