Alan Adaschik Urges Americans to Wake-Up in his Free-to-Download Book

What if our democracy and the constitution of the people, by the people, and for the people, was no longer functional?

What if standing up for what is right was harmful to you? Would you do what is right?

In “While We Sleep: A Story of Government without Law,” Alan Adaschik exposes the people who prey upon our “government”. He offers a compelling narrative that reveals the illegal activities of authorities who turned a blind eye to his reporting the wholesale dumping of raw a sewage into the river that ran through town, and his unwinnable fight to restore his career once he was wrongfully labeled a whistleblower.

“While We Sleep,” is a book of letters and documents that high-light Al's experiences in the Public Service. His story is not unique. Similar stories are far too common to far too far too many people throughout this Nation. The primary difference is that Al's story has been meticulously documented. There is a lesson to be learned herein. However, this lesson will only have value if we, as a people, hear and act upon it. Nothing worthwhile in life comes to those who do nothing.

All documents and letters presented by Al have been edited for clarity and readability. Their content and meaning have not been changed.

Alan has published two other books. His second book, entitled An Alaskan Adventure, is a travelogue of his lifelong dream of visiting the great state of Alaska. His third book entitled “100 Years of Deception”, is a compelling narrative that demonstrates how Americans have been played for fools for that past 100 years by those who lead us. Also included in this book are a number of articles and essays that present unconventional subjects which expose the hypocrisies that Americans willingly accept as normal.

Alan Adaschik has recently released the eBook version of “While We Sleep,” as a free download on his website (alanadaschik.com). Readers of this book will be intrigue by Al's compelling narrative and his engrossing tale about how those who are supposed to serve us, instead, line their pockets “While We Sleep.”

About the Author:

Alan Adaschik was raised in Brooklyn, New York. After high school, he became an Aerospace Engineering student at the University of Michigan and a Midshipman in its Naval ROTC program. Subsequently, Al qualified for Navy flight training and received his wings as a jet Fighter Pilot in 1966. After serving, Al went back to school and earned an MBA in Finance from Long Island University.

